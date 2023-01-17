Real Madrid identify Bundesliga defender as Dani Carvajal's long-term replacement: Reports

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid have identified Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong as the long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal in the right-back position.

The 22-year-old Dutchman has caught the attention of Real Madrid's scouts with his impressive performances for Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. He's currently being coached by former Los Blancos midfielder Xabi Alonso.

Frimpong joined Bayer Leverkusen from Scottish club Celtic in January 2021. Since then, he has quickly established himself as one of the most promising young defenders in the league. He has made 68 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen, scoring seven goals and providing 12 assists. Frimpong can cover both the right-back and right-wing-back positions.

Madrid have kept tabs on Frimpong for quite some time and view him as the ideal replacement for Carvajal, who has been the club's first-choice right-back for several years.

Carvajal, 31, has been an important player for Real Madrid, but he has been plagued by injuries in recent seasons.

Frimpong would be a great addition to Los Blancos, as he is not only a talented defender but also known for his attacking play. He is quick, strong, and has excellent dribbling skills, making him a formidable presence in the final third. Frimpong is also a hard worker and has a great attitude, which is something that Real Madrid look for in their players.

According to reports, Madrid are preparing to make an offer for Frimpong in the summer transfer window.

The Dutch defender has also been linked to various Premier League clubs and the Spanish giants could face competition in the summer for his signature.

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal is out with muscular discomfort, unlikely to feature against Villareal in the Copa del Rey

Dani Carvajal is suffering from muscular discomfort and is likely to miss the Copa del Rey Round of 16 clash against Villarreal on Thursday, 19 January. He is also a doubt for Sunday's game against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga.

According to Relevo, the Spanish international will undergo further tests to determine the extent of the injury. Caravajal is another addition to a long list of injured players, including David Alaba and Aurelien Tchouameni, who will also miss the next two games against Villarreal and Athletic Club.

Carvajal is considered one of the key players for Madrid, and his absence will be a significant blow for the team as they chase arch-rivals Barcelona in the La Liga title race and aim to win the Copa del Rey title.

