Real Madrid identify Zinedine Zidane replacement - Reports

Real Madrid are aiming to make some blockbuster additions to their squad in the summer, but could also be planning for a managerial change in the background.

According to Mirror via Diario AS, Los Blancos have already identified club legend Raul as the ideal replacement for Zinedine Zidane, if the Frenchman refuses to sign an extension to his current contract. Real Madrid have also included current German manager Joachim Low on the list.

Zidane’s second tenure with the La Liga giants has not been as successful as his first. However, the Frenchman won the league last season and has kept Real Madrid in the race for the title this time as well.

Los Blancos have also reached the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League, where they are set to lock horns with Liverpool. The club hierarchy believes that Zidane has done a commendable job so far and are willing to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, with the Frenchman’s current contract set to expire next summer, Real Madrid are already preparing for the future in case Zidane refuses to sign a new contract. In such a scenario, Los Blancos believe that former striker Raul would be a perfect successor.

The Spaniard appeared 741 times for the La Liga giants, scoring 323 goals, and is part of the Santiago Bernabeu folklore.

Raul is currently in charge of Real Madrid Castilla who play in the third tier of Spanish football, so his appointment would be an internal affair. It would also be similar to Zidane’s emergence, as the Frenchman was also in charge of the youth side before taking the reins of the senior team in 2016.

Los Blancos president Florentino Perez has been impressed by Raul’s performance so far and believes the Spaniard will be successful at the club.

Low could be interested in the Real Madrid job if Zidane leaves

Despite their preference for Raul, Real Madrid will also be enticed by Joachim Low’s splendid record as a manager. Low famously won the 2014 FIFA World Cup with Germany and is set to step down from his role this summer after 15 years at the hot seat. He did express a desire to coach Los Blancos in 2018.

“I'd be interested in coaching at club level. I don't plan on retiring. It would be abroad. I don't think it'll be in Germany. [Real Madrid are] a club which is interesting for every coach, right?” said Low

