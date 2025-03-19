Real Madrid include Arsenal target in 2-man potential replacement for Vinicius Jr amid lucrative Saudi interest: Reports

According to SPORT (via Madrid Universal), Real Madrid are considering Arsenal's target Nico Williams and Florian Wirtz as a potential replacement for Vinicius Jr., given the Brazilian's links to a move to Saudi Arabia. The Ballon d'Or runner-up will cost more than the current record transfer fee, Neymar's €222 million rated move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain, if he is to be allowed to leave the Spanish capital.

Vini Jr joined Los Blancos in the summer of 2018 from his boyhood club, Flamengo, for a reported €45 million. The 24-year-old has bagged 103 goals and 71 assists in 304 games to help the Spanish giants to two UEFA Champions League titles, three LaLigas, one Copa del Rey, and three Spanish Super Cups.

If the Brazilian international moves to the Saudi Pro-League amid reports of interest in his services in the Middle East, Real Madrid will consider moves for Williams or Wirtz. The reigning Spanish champions will likely face stern competition from Arsenal for the former's services, with Mikel Arteta reportedly a fan of the 22-year-old Spaniard.

Vinicius Jr. is enjoying another solid campaign with Los Blancos, having scored 18 goals and 11 assists in 39 games. Wirtz and Williams have scored 15 goals and 13 assists and nine goals and seven assists, respectively, for Bayer Leverkusen and Athletic Bilbao.

When Arsenal star revealed he did not want to play against Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr

In October last year, Arsenal defender Benjamin White revealed he did not look forward to playing against Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. The Brazilian is one of the most exciting forwards in world football, famed for his trickery and ability to score and create goals for his Spanish club.

Speaking at the time in an interview with Amazon Prime, the English defender revealed he did not look forward to playing against the two-time UEFA Champions League winner, saying via the Arsenal Insider:

“I do not want to play against Vinicius Junior, no thank you."

The 27-year-old defender has never faced Real Madrid or Vinicius Jr. since he joined the club in the summer of 2021 from Brighton and Hove Albion for a reported € 58.5 million fee.

Ben White will face the Brazilian for the first time in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. The last time the Gunners met Los Blancos in the competition, they emerged victorious thanks to the brilliance of club record goalscorer Thierry Henry.

