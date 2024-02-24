Real Madrid include stunning Ballon d'Or clause in Kylian Mbappe's contract - Reports

Real Madrid have inserted a Ballon d'Or clause in the contract of French forward Kylian Mbappe as he nears a permanent switch to the side. The PSG star is nearing the end of a protracted transfer saga after reports emerged of a contract agreement with Los Blancos.

Earlier this month, Mbappe informed the PSG hierarchy of his decision to leave the club once his contract expires at the end of the season. The France international was always likely to leave the club at a point after their repeated failures to win Europe's biggest prize.

Real Madrid have long been in the hunt for the signing of the 25-year-old forward, and they are now closer than ever to completing a deal. Los Blancos have handed the forward a five-year contract with a €15 million annual salary and a €150 million signing-on bonus.

Kylian Mbappe will now also receive a bonus of €15 million from the club if he manages to win the Ballon d'Or at the club, as per FootMercato. This is in keeping with the club's choice of inserting such clauses in the contracts of its star players.

Former club captain and second-highest goalscorer of all-time Karim Benzema also benefited from such a clause in his time at the club. The French striker earned a bonus sum of €1 million from the club when he won the Ballon d'Or in 2022.

Mbappe has consistently managed to finish inside the top ten of the annual Ballon d'Or rankings in each of the last six editions. He finished among the top three for the first time in his career last year, behind Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi.

Kylian Mbappe on course for historic final season with PSG

Kylian Mbappe has enjoyed a brilliant spell in France with PSG, winning multiple league and cup titles. The France international has also become the club's record goalscorer with 244 goals, beating the record previously held by Edinson Cavani.

Mbappe has led the French side to the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League this season after a tumultuous group phase. The French champions defeated Real Sociedad in their first-leg meeting, with the Frenchman on the scoresheet.

The PSG star is closing in on a historic sixth consecutive Ligue 1 golden boot this season as he leads the goalscoring charts. He has found the net 21 times in the league, with the next best goalscorer, Wissam Ben Yedder, some way behind on just 11 goals.