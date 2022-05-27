Real Madrid include 32-year-old outcast in squad for Champions final against Liverpool

Real Madrid have announced their squad for the Champions League final against Liverpool tomorrow. In what may come as a suprise to many, Gareth Bale has been included in the squad.

The Welshman has become an outcast at the club over the last few years. Even a decent loan spell at Tottenham Hotspur last season wasn't enough to revive his career with the Whites in the 2021-22 season.

He's now set to depart the club this summer after nine years as his contract expires in June and a return to England is reported to be "likely".

The upcoming Paris showdown with the Reds would mark his last hurrah with the Spanish giants, although he's likely to start on the bench.

Interestingly, he also came off the bench against Liverpool in the 2018 final. He netted twice to sink the Premier League side and help the Whites complete a historic Champions League 'three peat'.

A repeat would be a fitting end to his terrific spell at the club, despite somewhat fading out in the last few years due to injuries and lack of form.

Signed for a then-world-record fee of £80 million from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013, the Welshman has made 258 appearances for the club. He has 106 goals, 67 assists, and 15 titles to his name during that time, with the Champions League final on Saturday presenting a chance for a 16th trophy.

Others who could also leave this summer include Marcelo, Mariano, and Luka Jovic. Isco has already played his last for Real Madrid following a cameo appearance in their final league game last week.

Carlo Ancelotti has a fully-fit squad to choose from for the final tomorrow as the side boasts a clean bill of health with no suspensions to cope with either.

Real Madrid aiming for a record-extending 14th Champions League title

Real Madrid are the most successful side in the competition with 13 titles and could extend their record further with another trophy on Saturday.

After consecutive last-16 exits and a semi-final defeat last year, Los Blancos are in their first final since their win against Liverpool four years ago.

They haven't necessarily been at their best this season but have shown an elite mentality, pulling off a series of remarkable comebacks in every knockout round.

Liverpool have also strengthened their squad massively since the Kyiv final and have revenge on their minds, but they can expect another tough challenge against the Spanish champions.

