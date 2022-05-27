Real Madrid injury round-up: Update on Los Blancos stars ahead of Champions League final 

Real Madrid are waiting to confirm the availability of David Alaba ahead of their monumental UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool on May 28. Meanwhile, Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard have made the squad.

Los Blancos face the Reds in a repeat of the 2018 final, where the La Liga champions won 3-1, completing their three peat in the competition.

However, there has been concern over Alaba's fitness heading into the final at the Stade de France. He has been sidelined with an adductor injury since April, missing Real Madrid's final five La Liga games.

He did play through the pain barrier in the first leg of the semi-final against Manchester but had to be subbed off at half-time.

However, he has been seen in training this week and a decision is set to be made after Real Madrid's final training session.

Real Madrid: The UEFA Champions League juggernaut

Madrid have dominated Europe's elite club competition

Real Madrid are the most successful side in Champions League history, having won Europe's elite club competition on 13 occasions.

The first six of those came when the competition was named the European Champion Clubs' Cup. The won that title in the years 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960 and 1966.

Los Blancos won the Champions League in 1998, winning their first European cup in 32 years. They won 1-0 through a Predrag Mijatovic winner over Juventus at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

They then won the 2000 Champions League with a 3-0 win over La Liga side Valencia at the Stade de France, which will host Saturday's final as well.

Fernando Morientes, Steve McMannaman and Raul were the scorers on that night in Paris.

90min @90min_Football



Do goals get any more iconic than Zidane's volley to win the 2002 Champions League against Bayer Leverkusen? Do goals get any more iconic than Zidane's volley to win the 2002 Champions League against Bayer Leverkusen? 🚀https://t.co/DVhMhnV3px

Zinedine Zidane's iconic volleyed finish was the decider in their 2002 Champions League victory over Bayer Leverkusen, winning 2-1 on that occasion.

Real Madrid then had to wait 12 years for their next European triumph. They staged a phenomenal 4-1 extra-time comeback victory over Atletico Madrid in 2014.

Sergio Ramos netted an injury-time equalizer after Atletico had scored the first goal. Gareth Bale, Marcelo and Cristiano Ronaldo then did the damage in extra time to win 'La Decima'.

Madrid's stranglehold on the Champions League then ensued with the La Liga giants winning a further three consecutive successes between 2016-2018.

They came up against Atleti once again needing penalties to seal the trophy in 2016 occasion following a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes of play.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball OTD in 2017...



Real Madrid swept Juventus aside in Cardiff to win their 12th Champions League crown OTD in 2017...Real Madrid swept Juventus aside in Cardiff to win their 12th Champions League crown 📆 OTD in 2017...Real Madrid swept Juventus aside in Cardiff to win their 12th Champions League crown 👑 https://t.co/siQsV2uIPg

In 2017, Los Blancos destroyed Juventus in Cardiff with a 4-1 victory in the final. A Ronaldo double, Casemiro and Marco Asensio sealed the side's 12th European triumph.

Their last Champions League success came against Liverpool. Madrid beat beaten Jurgen Klopp's side 3-1 with goals from Karim Benzema and a Bale double.

