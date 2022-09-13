Real Madrid interested in move to sign 21-year-old Argentine midfielder: Reports

Real Madrid are interested in making a move to sign SL Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez in the near future, according to Spanish outlet Diario Gol.

Los Blancos see the Argentine midfielder as a player similar to Federico Valverde. In a report released by the CIES Football Observatory, Fernandez is ranked below Valverde in second as far as defensive midfielders below the age of 25 are concerned.

He stands out in terms of reading the game, shooting, intelligence, and versatility. The 21-year-old Benfica star still has the peak years of his playing career ahead of him and could be a wise long-term investment for any potential suitor.

Meanwhile, Luka Modric (37) and Toni Kroos (32) could retire at the end of the season. For the aforementioned reasons, manager Carlo Ancelotti and president Florentino Perez have earmarked Fernandez with a view to signing him in the future.

They signed Aurelien Tchouameni from AS Monaco this summer, but ended up selling Casemiro to Manchester United. Hence, the club would be wise to acquire a new midfielder in the future in order to maintain parity, be it Fernandez or someone else.

The Argentina international has three goals in 11 games across all competitions for the Eagles this season. Real Madrid are also on the lookout for a striker to replace the 34-year-old Karim Benzema up front.

Real Madrid president identifies seven potential strikers to sign on a cut-price deal

According to Spanish outlet El Nacional, Perez has drawn up a seven-man shortlist of strikers for Real Madrid ahead of the January transfer window.

The names include Marcus Thuram, Alessio Besio, Matheus Nascimento, Ben Brereton Diaz, Jose Juan Macias, Youssoufa Moukoko, and Tim Lemperle.

The report adds that Perez regrets not having brought in anyone in the center-forward position to provide backup for Benzema this season. All the seven players mentioned above can be signed for less than €20 million each.

In the case of Moukoko, the Borussia Dortmund starlet could be snapped up on a free transfer next summer as his current contract expires in 2023. Thuram, who plays for Borussia Monchengladbach, is perhaps the most recognized name on the list.

The 25-year-old is in the prime years of his career and has registered six goals and two assists in seven games across all competitions this season.

Given how young the aforementioned strikers are, they could serve as a backup for Benzema now and as a replacement for him when he leaves the club or retires.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Yasho Amonkar