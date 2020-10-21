Real Madrid is interested in re-signing Tottenham full-back Sergio Reguilon to replace veteran defender Marcelo.

The 23-year-old has hit the ground running in the Premier League and has already established himself as a formidable left-back, ahead of Ben Davies.

Real have a buy-back clause in Reguilon's contract which lasts for two seasons. Spurs bought the defender last window for a fee of £27.5 million.

Premier League rivals Manchester United were also interested in signing the attacking full-back but refused to include the buy-back clause demanded by the Spanish giants. The Red Devils signed Porto full-back Alex Telles after missing out on the Spaniard.

Sergio Reguilon could be heading back to Real Madrid

Real Madrid might opt to sign left-back Sergio Reguilon, according to Teamtalk. The report suggests that Zinedine Zidane is keen on re-signing the Spaniard due to Marcelo's poor form.

Sergio Reguilon of Tottenham Hotspur is challenged by Jarrod Bowen of West Ham

Real Madrid also has the option of Ferland Mendy, who was impressive last season. However, the improvement in Reguilon's game might encourage the club to reel him in.

Reguilon had an excellent season on loan to Sevilla last season, lifting the Europa League with the Spanish side. He has also established himself as Spain's first-choice left-back, under Luis Enrique.

Marcelo, on the other hand, has a contract with the Spanish giants till 2022 but could leave at the end of this season. In case Real decides to buy-back the player again, Reguilon will have the final say on the transfer.

Real Madrid lost on the weekend to Cadiz, a game which saw Marcelo take on Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Tottenham have started to find their stride under manager Jose Mourinho, as Spurs registered an impressive 6-1 win at Old Trafford. However, they lost with a 3-0 lead to West Ham over the weekend to concede in the final 10 minutes of the game.

Jose Mourinho spoke after the game defended his team:

I believe that winning 3-0 in minute 80 we could play 50 more matches and it’s not going to happen again. So I don’t want to be sticking on this and stories about ‘Spursy’, or this kind of thing.