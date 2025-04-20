"Real Madrid just caught a break", "Beginning of Barcelona’s downfall" - Fans react as key Blaugrana star picks up injury

Fans reacted to Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski suffering an injury ahead of the Copa del Rey final with Real Madrid on April 26. The Pole played 78 minutes in the 4-3 La Liga home win over Celta Vigo on Saturday (April 19).
Lewandowski didn't make a goal contribution as Flick's side ran riot at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. Following Ferran Torres' 12th-minute opener for the hosts, Borja Iglesias' hat-trick put Celta on course for a memorable win.
A Dani Olmo strike and a late Raphinha brace, though, sealed all three points for Barca, who moved seven clear at the top, having played a game more. However, with Lewandowski suffering a 'left semitendinosous' injury, his participation for the Copa del Rey final clash against Madrid next weekend appears doubtful.
Fans reacted to the development, with one tweeting:
"Real Madrid just caught a break. No Lewa for the final makes their job a lot easier."
Another chimed in:
"Sorry to him, but this is the beginning of Barcelona's downfall"
There were similar reactions from other fans, who feel Lewandowski's injury could spark a late collapse for Barca, who are competing on multiple fronts.
"That's a huge blow for Barcelona; Lewandowski's absence will be felt in crucial matches," one tweeted.
"Wishing him a quick recovery. Torres is always balling in the Copa del Rey, though. By the way, Real Madrid will be going all out for this Cup," posted another.
Another fan tweeted:
"Big blow for Barca-hope Lewandowski recovers strong, but the Copa Final just got even together!!"
Lewandowski has had a spectacular season, netting 40 times and providing three assists in 48 outings across competitions.
What's next for Real Madrid and Barcelona?
Both Real Madrid and Barcelona were in treble contention less than a week ago. However, a 5-1 aggregate defeat to Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final put paid to Los Blancos' hopes, while Barca kept alive theirs with a 5-3 aggregate win over Borussia Dortmund.
Carlo Ancelotti's Madrid next take on Athletic Club at home on Sunday (April 20) in the league before travelling to Getafe three days later, hoping to stay alive in the title race.
Meanwhile, Flick's treble-chasing Barcelona next take on Mallorca at home in the league on Tuesday (April 22) before the blockbuster Copa del Rey final clash with Los Blancos four days later.