Real Madrid keen to tie down key player to new 5-year deal which will have €100m release clause: Reports

Real Madrid are looking to provide a contract extension to star defender Raul Asencio. According to multiple reports from Spain, Los Blancos are willing to offer a five-year extension to the central defender.

A report from Spanish outlet Marca claims that the 22-year-old's salary will increase to €6.2 million a year from next season and will increase to around €9 million a year by the end of the term. It will also see an increase in his release clause to €100 million.

Asencio has quickly emerged as a key player for Real Madrid. Originally, he was quite far away from the first-team plans. Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, and Jesus Vallejo were already senior squad members, while academy products Joan Martinez and Jacobo Ramon were earmarked for promotions.

However, Militao, Martinez, and Ramon all suffered injuries, paving the way for Asencio to make the first team. He has played both at centre-back and right-back, collecting 29 appearances after having made his debut only in November.

His excellent performances for Los Blancos also earned him a call-up to the national team for their Nations League tie against the Netherlands, but he did not make an appearance.

Real Madrid close to finalising deal to sign Liverpool star as free agent: Reports

Alexander-Arnold will move in the summer.

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold is close to completing a move to Real Madrid. According to BBC Sport, the right-back will move to the Bernabeu next summer as a free agent.

The report further claims that negotiations are still underway, with the two parties looking to iron out the final details of the deal, which is expected to be completed soon.

Real Madrid are believed to have shown interest in the player for almost two years now. His contract with Liverpool was winding down but despite interest from the Reds to renew it, an agreement was unable to be struck between two sides. It could continue to be a forgettable summer for the Reds who are yet to agree extensions with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk as well.

Alexander-Arnold has been a vital player for Liverpool over the past few years. He has made 349 appearances, bagging 22 goals and 87 assists. With the Reds, he has won the Premier League and Champions League once.

He will be penciled in as an immediate starter for Real Madrid at right-back. Los Blancos have been forced to use Fede Valverde and Lucas Vazquez as makeshift options there following an ACL injury to Dani Carvajal.

