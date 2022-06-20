Real Madrid keeping tabs on highly-rated Manchester United youngster: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in luring Manchester United prodigy Alejandro Garnacho away from England after his contract runs out at his current club.

The 17-year-old, who was born in Madrid, rose through the ranks of Atletico Madrid during the early stages of his career. After being snapped up by Manchester United in the summer of 2020, the winger has turned a lot of heads with his development.

Garnacho, who initially made rapid strides in Manchester United's U18 setup, recently broke into the club's U23 side, bagging three goals and an assist in 12 matches. He also played a crucial role in the club's FA Youth Cup triumph in the 2021/22 campaign.

Towards the end of last season, he was handed his senior debut by interim manager Ralf Rangnick and made two appearances in the Premier League.

According to a report by Defensa Central [via TheHardTackle], Real Madrid are keeping tabs on the youngster's contract situation at Old Trafford, which is set to run out in 2023.

According to a report by Defensa Central [via TheHardTackle], Real Madrid are keeping tabs on the youngster's contract situation at Old Trafford, which is set to run out in 2023.

Juventus are also reportedly planning to sign Garnacho on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are hoping to rebuild their squad under new head coach Erik ten Hag ahead of the start of the 2022/23 season.

The Red Devils are rumoured to be linked with a host of players — Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong [via Daily Mail], Brentford midfielder Christian Eriksen [via Daily Telegraph], Ajax defender Jurrien Timber [via Daily Mirror], Ajax winger Antony [via The Times], Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves [via The Sun] and Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries [via Daily Express].

On the other hand, Manchester United have confirmed the exits of midfielders Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and Jesse Lingard, who will all leave the club at the end of this month.

Real Madrid aim more success with new signings

After achieving a La Liga and UEFA Champions League double last season, Real Madrid have already set their sights on their 15th European crown. To achieve that, Los Blancos have already made two summer signings.

Real Madrid acquired the services of France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni for a fee exceeding €100 million, including add-ons, from Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco. Though the 22-year-old was heavily linked with Paris Saint-Germain [via Fabrizio Romano], he ended up signing a five-year deal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



“I'm really happy to be here, to start a new chapter with the best club in the world”, he added. Aurelién Tchouaméni on Paris Saint Germain interest: “I had the chance to choose other clubs, yes - but as soon as I knew Real Madrid wanted me, I never doubted”.“I'm really happy to be here, to start a new chapter with the best club in the world”, he added. Aurelién Tchouaméni on Paris Saint Germain interest: “I had the chance to choose other clubs, yes - but as soon as I knew Real Madrid wanted me, I never doubted”. ⚪️ #transfers“I'm really happy to be here, to start a new chapter with the best club in the world”, he added. https://t.co/3Kc3QOjQAB

Earlier, Los Blancos had announced the signing of German centre-back Antonio Rudiger, who joined on a free transfer after running down his contract at Chelsea.

