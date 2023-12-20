Real Madrid keeping tabs on player linked with a move to Manchester United - Reports

Manchester United target Leny Yoro has reportedly attracted the attention of Spanish giants Real Madrid, who join a long list of European clubs keeping tabs on this youngster. According to Madrid Xtra, Yoro is being closely followed by Los Blancos.

Real Madrid have been rocked by injuries this term, losing Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao to unfortunate ACL injuries at the beginning of this campaign. Star defender David Alaba suffered an ACL tear earlier this weekm ending his 2023-24 season.

Hence, it makes sense for Real Madrid to look for reinforcements in the January transfer market. Yoro has dazzled the footballing world with his performances, having already made 20 appearances for Lille this season.

The Mastiffs currently occupy fourth place in the Ligue 1, boasting the second-best defensive record in the league behind OGC Nice. Yoro's form has directly contributed to Lille's defensive astuteness this term, with the youngster racking up eight clean sheets in the league so far. He has also helped out at the front, scoring three goals in the ongoing season.

Manchester United are another club to have made huge strides in arranging a transfer for the youngster (via Football Transfers). The Red Devils have been keeping tabs on Yoro for a long time now and have reportedly made concrete progress in making a move for him.

With huge names like Real Madrid, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Paris Saint-Germain getting linked with Yoro, Lille have allegedely slapped a price of €50m on their prized asset.

Manchester United were previously linked with a move for a current Real Madrid defender

With Raphael Varane's future at Old Trafford currently hanging in the balance, Manchester United could soon be in the market in search of a new center-back. On top of that, Lisandro Martinez's persistent injury troubles might prompt Erik Ten Hag to look for a reliable defensive solution this term.

According to reports by SPORT, the Red Devils have seemingly shown interest in Real Madrid defender David Alaba. Moreover, Los Blancos have apparently set an asking price of €60m for their Austrian center-back amidst all this interest.

A €60m fee for a 31-year-old player that Real Madrid acquired for free could be deemed as a successful deal for the men in white. However, Alaba's recent long-term injury could sway Manchester United away and force them to look at other defensive options.