Real Madrid could land Manchester United sensation Alejandro Garnacho for meagre fee if he fails to renew contract: Reports

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid could land Manchester United prodigy Alejandro Garnacho for a fee as less as £10 million. Garnacho has been electric for the Red Devils in the few games that he has played this season.

Jadon Sancho's poor form opened a window of opportunity for the Argentine teenager to showcase his ability. He grabbed it with open hands, scoring three goals and providing three assists for the senior team so far this season.

Garnacho was signed from Atletico Madrid for a meager fee of £300,000 in 2020 and was part of the Red Devils academy for two years. However, the player is full of promise. With Cristiano Ronaldo gone from the club, he might turn out to be a key player during the second half of the season.

Manchester United are currently undergoing a rebuilding phase with Erik ten Hag at the helm. The Dutchman has preferred to rely on younger players. Hence, that approach might favor Garnacho's development.

Real Madrid are also building a team for the next generation. Brazilian youngster Endrick Felipe is reportedly very close to agreeing a contract with the Spanish giants. The likes of Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo are still young. However, the Brazilian duo have established themselves as undisputed starters for Los Blancos. They have also recently added young players like Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni to their squad.

Alejandro Garnacho's arrival will further strengthen the Spanish champions' pool of young players. They can land the Spain-born Argentine for a negligible fee.

Former Manchester United youth coach stunned by Real Madrid target Alejandro Garnacho's rapid rise

Former Manchester United under-23 manager Neil Wood has been taken aback by Real Madrid target Alejandro Garnacho's rapid rise to the top. Wood acknowledged that the player always had potential. However, the ease in which Garnacho has settled in the senior team has surprised him.

Wood, who is currently in charge of Salford City, said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I'm a little bit surprised [at this season], he always had the potential, you watch him in youth games, even the year before the Youth Cup when he was playing for Neil Ryan's under-18s, he was showing some glimpses of some real high-level stuff. You knew there was a player there but it would take some time with his physicality and mentality."

He added:

"He finished last season really well and I thought his next challenge would be to really stand out in 21s games, but he seems to have bypassed that. The main thing for him is he's taken his chance."

Alejandro Garnacho featured in Manchester United's friendlies against Cadiz and Real Betis. He failed to get on the scoresheet as United fell to defeats in both games.

