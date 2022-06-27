Real Madrid could launch move to sign €15 million-rated striker compared to Samuel Eto’o: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in acquiring the services of highly-rated Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko to bolster their attacking options ahead of the new season.

The 17-year-old burst onto the scene when he became the youngest player and goal-scorer in Bundesliga history during the 2020-21 campaign. Later, he also became the youngest player to feature in a UEFA Champions League match.

Moukoko, who scored 141 goals in 87 youth-level appearances before his professional debut, has also been likened to former Barcelona and Inter Milan striker Samuel Eto'o. With his current deal at Signal Iduna Park set to expire next year, several clubs have reportedly set their sights on him.

Get German Football News @GGFN_ Borussia Dortmund want a decision on the future of Youssoufa Moukoko (17) with 1-year remaining on his current deal, BVB would look to sell if a contract extension agreement isn't reached. (Ruhr Nachrichten) Borussia Dortmund want a decision on the future of Youssoufa Moukoko (17) with 1-year remaining on his current deal, BVB would look to sell if a contract extension agreement isn't reached. (Ruhr Nachrichten)

According to Bild [via El Nacional], Real Madrid are the favourites to sign the €15 million-rated attacker as the La Liga champions continue to look for a backup option for Karim Benzema. However, it is still unclear whether Moukoko will be renewing with Borussia Dortmund or not.

Earlier, in an interview with German sports magazine Kicker, the Cameroon-born striker talked about his goals and ambitions. He said:

"I definitely want to gain more match practice, score more goals and definitely stay injury-free. Now I have a break and can catch my breath, and then I can attack fully next season, I'm extremely motivated."

Speaking about how he deals with external pressures, he said:

"You just have to learn to deal with it. I have people around me who keep saying something. My parents, advisors. I think I can deal with it. I don't have to prove anything to anyone - just myself. That I learned."

Overall, Moukoko has scored five goals and registered two assists in 36 senior-team appearances across all competitions for Borussia Dortmund.

Real Madrid aim to refresh squad this summer

Real Madrid are reportedly hoping to revamp their squad ahead of the start of the 2022/23 season by clearing out deadwood.

According to a report by MARCA [via 90min], winger Marco Asensio has been linked to a host of clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool, and AC Milan. Midfielder Dani Ceballos is reportedly considered a fringe player at the Santiago Bernabeu.

As per the aforementioned report, Luka Jovic, Mariano Diaz, Borja Mayoral, Jesus Vallejo, Reinier, and Takefusa Kubo are also on the transfer list.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🥇| Real Madrid would listen to offers between €30m - €35m for Asensio if he decides to leave. 🥇| Real Madrid would listen to offers between €30m - €35m for Asensio if he decides to leave. @JorgeCPicon 🚨🥇| Real Madrid would listen to offers between €30m - €35m for Asensio if he decides to leave. @JorgeCPicon

Real Madrid have signed midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni and centre-back Antonio Rudiger this transfer window. However, the UEFA Champions League champions missed out on signing their priority target Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman opted to stay at Paris Saint-Germain and signed a new contract which runs till 2025.

Where does Mane rank in Paul Merson's 5 greatest Liverpool signings of the Klopp era? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far