Real Madrid learn date for UEFA's verdict regarding potential suspensions for 4 stars after Atletico Madrid celebrations: Reports

According to Madrid Zone on X, Real Madrid will know UEFA's verdict concerning the potential suspension of Antonio Rudiger, Kylian Mbappe, Dani Ceballos, and Vinicius Jr on Friday, April 4. The four players are under investigation for their celebrations after their Champions League Round-of-16 victory over Atletico Madrid in March.

Los Blancos eliminated their cross-town rivals 4-2 on penalties at the Wanda Metropolitano after a 2-2 aggregate scoreline. Amid celebrations following the win, Rudiger, Mbappe, Ceballos, and Vinicius reportedly made provocative gestures toward the Atletico Madrid fans. This led to UEFA opening an investigation into their alleged indecent conduct.

Now, the four players will learn their fate in the coming days, with UEFA reportedly set to deliver their judgment on the investigation on Friday.

If found guilty, the four Real Madrid stars could face disciplinary actions. They risk being suspended for their Champions League quarter-final first-leg clash against Arsenal on April 8. UEFA could also issue a slap on the wrist to the Madrid stars in the form of a fine. Should the former be the case, it would be a huge blow for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr have been two of Madrid's most prolific frontmen this campaign. The duo have recorded a combined 50 goals and 17 assists in as many matches across competitions this season. Antonio Rudiger is a key figure in defense for the team, while Dani Ceballos has played a supporting role in Ancelotti's setup this season.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti facing possible jail sentence for tax evasion - Reports

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti could be handed a prison sentence of four years and nine months for alleged tax evasion. The Italian manager is being accused of failing to adequately pay his taxes during his first stint at the club between 2014 and 2015.

Ancelotti appeared in front of a High Court of Justice in Madrid on Wednesday (April 2) and was accused by prosecutors of not paying more than $1.1 million due to undeclared earnings from image rights.

The lead prosecutor called for the Real Madrid manager to be jailed for four years and nine months for the aforementioned charges. Ancelotti, however, has denied the charges. The 65-year-old manager told the court that he set up a firm when he joined the club so he could take 15 percent of his salary in image rights annually. He claimed that he did not know that this resulted in a loophole of paying less tax.

