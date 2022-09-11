Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas names the 5 best goalkeepers in world football; omits Liverpool's Alisson Becker

Liverpool custodian Alisson Becker is currently not among the five best goalkeepers in the world, according to Real Madrid great Iker Casillas.

Goals determine the outcome of matches and the goalkeeper is arguably one of the most important players in a football team. The evolution of tactics has also seen their significance grow, with shot-stoppers now expected to be comfortable on the ball as well.

Top clubs in Europe thus do not hesitate to splurge a significant amount of money to sign a world-class goalkeeper. The likes of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Alisson and Ederson have been signed for top dollar in recent years.

Not many understand the art of goalkeeping as much as Real Madrid great Casillas does. With several stars staking their claim to being the best shot-stopper in the world, the Spaniard was recently asked to name his top five players in the position.

Speaking to 433, Casillas picked Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois as his first player on the list. The Belgian, who joined Los Blancos from Chelsea for £35 million in 2018, has made 187 appearances for the La Liga giants.

Courtois has helped Real Madrid win seven trophies, including two La Liga titles, so far. He was also named the Man of the Man as Carlo Ancelotti's side beat Liverpool 1-0 in the Champions League final last term.

Manchester City's Ederson Moraes came second on Casillas' list of top five goalkeepers in the world. The Brazilian, who joined the Cityzens from Benfica for £35 million in 2017, has helped Pep Guardiola's side win 11 trophies, including four league titles.

Casillas went on to name Atletico Madrid custodian Jan Oblak as his third-best goalkeeper currently. The Slovenian has been on Los Rojiblancos' books since they signed him from Benfica for around £14.5 million in 2014.

Fourth on the Spanish legend's list is Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen. The Germany international's fellow countryman Manuel Neuer, who plies his trade for Bayern Munich, also made the cut.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson omitted from Real Madrid great Casillas' list

One notable absentee from Casillas' list of the top five goalkeepers in the world is Alisson. The Brazil international has been a key player for Liverpool since joining them from AS Roma for £67 million in 2018.

The 29-year-old has made 191 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool. He has also helped Jurgen Klopp's side win six trophies, including the Premier League and the Champions League.

Alisson, who has a contract with the Reds until 2027, is also a regular for Brazil. He has represented his nation on 55 occasions so far.

