Legendary Real Madrid defender Fernando Hierro is set to jon Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. The Spaniard enjoyed a hugely successful spell at Los Blancos between 1989 and 2003.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo is another iconic Los Blancos player. The club's all-time top goalscorer is now at Al-Nassr - whom he joined on a free transfer in December 2022 after two decades in European football.

Following the conclusion of the 2023-24 season - where Ronaldo and Co. finished behind runaway winners Al-Hilal - the club have appointed Hierro as their new sporting director. In a tweet, the Saudi Pro League giants posted (as translated from Arabic):

"Officially..Spaniard Fernando Hierro, sports director of Al-Nasr Club. We wish the Spanish icon success with his club"

Hierro is the first Los Blancos defender to score 100 goals from the club - a feat later emulated by Sergio Ramos. The former won an impressive haul of 16 trophies at the Santiago Bernabeu, including five La Liga and three UEFA Champions League titles.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo enjoyed a prolific nine-season spell in the Spanish capital, amassing a record haul of 450 goals in 438 games across competitions. Although he won just two La Liga titles, the Portugal captain made Real Madrid a doyen in the Champions League, winning four titles, including an unprecedented three-peat.

A look at Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo's 2023-24 season for Al-Nassr

Despite being 39, Cristiano Ronaldo turned back the clock by producing a fabulous campaign for Al-Nassr, his first full season in Saudi Arabian football since arriving 18 months ago.

In 45 games across competitions, the Real Madrid legend notched up 50 goals, including a record 35 in the Saudi Pro League, helping the club to back-to-back second-place finishes.

Moreover, in his first campaign in the AFC Champions League, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner notched up six goals and an assist in eight games, with Luis Castro's side losing on penalties in the quarterfinal to Al-Ain.

Having won the Arab Club Champions Cup before the start of the league campaign, Al-Alami fell to nine-man Al-Hilal on penalties in the final of the King's Cup, where Ronaldo scored thrice in four games.