Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema’s real salary at Al-Ittihad reveals after surprise transfer: Reports

Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema will earn approximately €27 million a year at Al-Ittihad apart from image rights and sponsorship deals, according to Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna.

The French striker is set to leave Real Madrid after 14 years this summer. He is set to be one of what looks like multiple high-profile transfers to Saudi Arabia, joining Al-Ittihad.

The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner has joined his new club on a three-year deal, meaning he could earn more than €80 million during his time in the Middle East.

Benzema has amassed a plethora of accolades at Real Madrid and will certainly be considered a legend of the club.

The France international has won four La Liga titles, five UEFA Champions League trophies, and three Copa del Rey titles. He played an important role in Real Madrid's historic three-peat in the Champions League.

Benzema won the 2022 Ballon d'Or for his exploits during the 2021/22 campaign, during which he was in exceptional form. The French striker racked up an impressive 27 goals and 12 assists in 32 La Liga appearances.

He played an extremely crucial role in Madrid's Champions League victory that campaign. Benzema scored 15 goals and provided two assists in 12 encounters in Europe.

The French star will certainly be a valuable addition to Al-Ittihad's squad and the Saudi Pro League as a whole as they continue to expand their global reach.

Karim Benzema explains why he left Real Madrid to move to the Saudi Pro League

Benzema has revealed his main reasons for leaving Real Madrid to join Al-Ittihad. The French forward explained his desire to play in Saudi Arabia owing to religious reasons.

🗣️ "Well because I am Muslim and it's a Muslim country. I've always wanted to live there. I've already been to Saudi Arabia and I feel good about it...

He said (as quoted by GOAL):

"Well, because I'm muslim and this is a muslim country, and i have always wanted to live here."

The France international will join former Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League, albeit as opponents. Benzema touched upon this and added:

"I'm so ready to show my talent in this new challenge, there are so many big names play here in this league - Cristiano Ronaldo and now me."

Benzema further stated on the future of Saudi football:

"So, it's very important to show that Saudi football can have a global impact, because it's not only about playing well here, I should bring the success I managed to achieve in Europe and play the same way I used to do with Real Madrid."

Benzema registered 354 goals and 165 assists in 648 games for Los Blancos during his 14-year stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

