Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema snubs Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and he includes himself in his Dream XI

Al-Ittihad superstar Karim Benzema recently revealed his Dream XI, controversially excluding Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, but including himself in the team.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are largely considered to be the two greatest players to have ever graced the game. The two icons have dominated the sport for nearly two decades, winning a total of 13 Ballons d'Or. However, neither has been deemed good enough to make Benzema's dream team.

Messi's absence isn't entirely surprising due to their heated rivalry between 2009 and 2021 when they played for Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively. But Ronaldo's exclusion will raise a few eyebrows, considering the duo forged a great partnership across nine seasons for Los Blancos, winning 16 trophies together.

Benzema named his Dream XI in an interview with Al-Ittihad's social media channels (as per Get Football News France). His team notably consists of Real Madrid legends, as well as French icons, including Zinedine Zidane.

Benzema's Dream XI: Manuel Neuer, Dani Alves, Pepe, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Claude Makelele, Paul Pogba, Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldinho, Ronaldo Nazario, Karim Benzema.

"The GOAT is Cristiano" - Manchester United star Tom Heaton gives his verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate

Manchester United goalkeeper Tom Heaton recently gave his take on the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi GOAT debate, explaining why he chose the former in his rankings.

Heaton plied his trade for the Red Devils during both of Ronaldo's spells at the club between 2003 and 2009 and more recently between 2021 and 2022. The 37-year-old explained why he chose the Portugal ace over Lionel Messi, telling MUTV (via GOAL):

“In my opinion, the GOAT is Cristiano. Having been here with him the first time and then seeing how he improved, how he got better and made himself into the best player in the world."

"I’d just signed by the time he came back for his second stint and seeing the same drive, hunger, being first in the gym, same appetite to work for me keeps him at that level. What he’s achieved has been incredible.”

Cristiano Ronaldo didn't depart from Old Trafford on the best of terms in November of 2022 following a falling out with manager Erik ten Hag. However, he enjoyed great success with Manchester United, netting 145 goals and providing 64 assists in 346 appearances across all competitions, winning trophies, including three Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League.

Ronaldo is still going strong at the age of 38 for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr this season while Messi currently represents MLS side Inter Miami.