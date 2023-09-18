Real Madrid legend Marcelo reacts as wife pens emotional birthday message to their son

Real Madrid legend Marcelo has reacted to his wife's emotional message on their son Enzo Alves' 14th birthday.

The Brazilian superstar, who left Los Blancos last year as a free agent, married Clarice Alves in 2008. She gave birth to Enzo the following year and the couple had their second son, Liam, six years later.

Alves posted a series of photos with Enzo on her Instagram account, which also featured the teenager's football-themed birthday cake. The caption read:

"My biggest baby turned 14 ❤️The one who made me a mother. Woke up the best and strongest in me. My friend, my great companion. Thanks for all your affection, love and care. Thanks for so many moments of joy. Mommy loves you. Fly high, even higher than you can imagine. I will always stand by your side..."

Marcelo reacted with two emojis in the comments section:

"😍💜"

Enzo, who plays as a centre-forward, signed his first contract with Real Madrid in December 2022 and plays for the club's U14 side. According to ESPN, he is represented by the agency founded by his father, Group Doze.

After penning the contract last year, Enzo posted a message on his Instagram account, which read:

"My first contract with the best club in the world. Very happy."

Born in Madrid, Enzo has already represented Spain's U15 national team once. He has been with Los Blancos' academy since his free transfer from DAV Santa Ana around six years ago.

Marcelo left Olympiacos within six months of Real Madrid transfer

Marcelo bid farewell to Real Madrid in the summer of 2022 after 15 wildly successful years in the Spanish capital.

The Brazilian superstar registered 38 goals and 103 assists in 546 games for Real Madrid, winning 25 titles including five UEFA Champions League trophies. His free transfer to Olympiacos, however, did not work out.

Marcelo left them in February this year after scoring three in 10 games across competitions. His contract was terminated and the 35-year-old returned to Fluminense 16 years after leaving them for Real Madrid.

Marcelo, widely regarded as one of the greatest left-backs of this century, is playing regularly for his boyhood club in Brazil. He has amassed two goals and an assist in 19 appearances for them this year.