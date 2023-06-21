Real Madrid legend reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 200 appearances for Portugal

Real Madrid legend Marcelo has reacted wholesomely to the Instagram Reel Cristiano Ronaldo posted after touching a massive milestone in Portugal’s colors.

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez named Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting XI to face Iceland in Tuesday’s (June 20) 2024 European Championship qualifier, allowing him to make his 200th appearance in international football. The 38-year-old was honored by the Guinness Book of World Records prior to kick-off for becoming the first man to earn 200 international caps. The Al-Nassr star marked the historic occasion in the best possible way, scoring the only goal to take his team to a hard-fought 1-0 victory.

After the game, Cristiano Ronaldo uploaded an Instagram Reel to express his joy in being able to touch the milestone with Portugal.

His caption read:

“𝟐𝟎𝟎 𝐠𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐬 with the same commitment, dedication, and responsibility, just like the first time I played with this jersey. I am here, continuing to score, pursuing my dream, and giving my all for the team and for our country.

“Por amor a Portugal”

His former Real Madrid teammate Marcelo was quick to congratulate his friend, with him dropping three heart-eyes emojis (😍😍😍) in the comments.

Marcelo congratulates former Real Madrid teammate Ronaldo

Ronaldo and Marcelo enjoyed nine golden years together at Real Madrid, forming one of the most formidable winger-fullback pairings in history. They played 332 matches together across competitions, combining for 33 goals. The pair won two La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League trophies together, amongst other honors.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains Portugal’s most formidable weapon in tricky ties

Cristiano Ronaldo made his Portugal senior team debut on August 20, 2003. From a lanky quick-footed winger to a formidable serial goalscorer, he has come a long way over the last 20 years. In the last 20 years, one thing has remained unchanged: his ability to inspire even when the odds are stacked against him.

Although the Real Madrid legend is not quite as quick as he used to be, he remains the most clever player inside the box. On Tuesday night, he positioned himself perfectly at the far post, anticipating Goncalo Inacio’s cutback. And when it arrived, he made no mistake in turning it in past the Iceland keeper and taking his international tally to 123. The goal in the 89th minute ensured Portugal maintained their spotless run under Roberto Martinez.

Martinez has a slew of attacking options to pick from right now. But as long as Cristiano Ronaldo continues to report for international duty, he simply cannot overlook him. He simply cannot afford to discard the most clutch player the country has ever produced.

