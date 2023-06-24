Real Madrid legend's son mimics Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic Siuu celebration at graduation ceremony

Real Madrid legend Marcelo's son, Enzo Alves, hit Cristiano Ronaldo's famous siuuu celebration in his graduation ceremony. Alves uploaded a video of the siuuu on his Instagram story.

Enzo is also a part of Los Blancos' youth academy at the moment. His father is a bonafide legend of the club. He made 546 appearances for the team and won five UEFA Champions Leagues, among other trophies.

Marcelo formed an amazing partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo on Real Madrid's left flank during their time together in the Spanish capital. They played 332 matches together as teammates, combining for 33 goals.

Ronaldo's headed goals from Marcelo's crosses were one of Los Blancos' main attacking weapons. The duo won 17 trophies together as teammates.

Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend reacted to the player's move to Saudi Arabia

Ronaldo with his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo currently plays for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr. He joined the team as a free agent on December 21, 2022. Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, recently reacted to the transfer.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez started dating back in 2016, when the player used to represent Real Madrid. Speaking about his partner's move to the Middle East, Rodriguez recently told Harper's Bazar Arabia:

“Travelling and living in new cultures, especially living in countries that are so different from each other, always helps you grow as a person. You open your mind and become more tolerant of those around you. They are all enriching experiences that we are very fortunate to experience.”

Ronaldo, along with Rodriguez and the rest of the family, lives in Riyadh. They are co-parents to five children: Ronaldo Jr., Mateo, Eva Maria, Alana Martina, and Bella Esmeralda.

The 38-year-old, meanwhile, has been among the goals on the pitch as well. He has so far scored 14 goals and provided three assists in 19 matches for Al-Nassr.

