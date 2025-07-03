  • home icon
  Real Madrid legends Karim Benzema and Raul react to Gonzalo Garcia celebrating winning goal that took Los Blancos to CWC quarter-finals



By Shashank
Published Jul 03, 2025 06:14 GMT
Karim Benzema, Gonzalo Garcia and Raul


Karim Benzema and Raul Gonzalez have reacted to Gonzalo Garcia's Instagram post after the Spanish attacker helped Real Madrid secure a spot in the quarter-finals of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

The LaLiga giants faced Juventus in the Round of 16 of the Club World Cup at the Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, July 1. Real Madrid's breakthrough star of the campaign, Gonzalo Garcia, scored the only goal (54') of the match and helped Xabi Alonso's men secure a 1-0 win over Bianconeri.

After the game, the 21-year-old took to Instagram and shared a post in which he can be seen celebrating his goal with the team. He wrote in the caption:

"Again great team work and great win. See you in quarters!!!!"
Former Los Blancos attackers Karim Benzema and Raul Gonzalez later reacted to the post with emojis.

Karim Benzema and Raul's comments on Gonzalo Garcia's Instagram post


Garcia has scored three goals and provided an assist in four games for the Spanish side in the Club World Cup so far. The 21-year-old, who had only played six matches for Madrid's senior team before the tournament, has started all four games in the United States.

The LaLiga giants will face Borussia Dortmund in the quarterfinals of the Club World Cup at the MetLife Stadium on Saturday, July 5.

Juventus boss lauds Real Madrid after 1-0 defeat in the Club World Cup

Juventus boss Igo Tudor heaped praise on Real Madrid after the Bianconeri suffered a 1-0 defeat in the Round of 16 against the Spanish giants. The Croatian tactician stated that Xabi Alonso's side maintained their position in the game even when they didn't have the ball.

Igo Tudor said in the post-match press conference via Spanish outlet MARCA (via Madrid Universal):

"Madrid has been more dangerous without the ball. With the ball we were united and it was easy to find spaces, Madrid is a first-class team."

Juventus reached the round of 16 after finishing second in Group G with six points as they defeated Al-Ain and Wydad AC. Their only loss in the group stage came against Manchester City, who lost to Saudi giants Al-Hilal 4-3 in the Round of 16 of the club tournament.

Edited by Nived Zenith
