Real Madrid line-up for Champions League final vs Borussia Dortmund confirmed 

Real Madrid have named their line-up for their UEFA Champions League final with Borussia Dortmund. The two sides go head-to-head at the Wembley in London on Saturday (June 1).

Having lost just twice across competitions, Los Blancos are looking to end their fabulous season on a high by winning a record-extending 15th Champions League title.

Boss Carlo Ancelotti has named a strong starting line-up. First-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois returns to the starting XI despite Andriy Lunin impressing in his absence, especially in the Champions League.

Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez are the two centre-backs, with Dani Carvajal and Ferland Mendy the two full-backs. Fede Valverde, Edouardo Camavinga and the retiring Toni Kroos start in midfield.

Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes comprise the attack. The trio have been in good form this season, scoring 63 goals between them, including 14 in the Champions League.

Madrid are looking to win their second La Liga-Champions League double in three years, having sealed a record-extending 36th La Liga title with five games to go.

Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos on cusp of impressive UEFA Champions League milestone

Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos is playing his final game for the club, with the midfielder having announced his decision to call it a day following the European Championship later this month.

The 34-year-old is a bonafide Los Blancos legend and has been a key first-team regular since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2014.

In 464 games across competitions, Kroos has contributed 28 goals and 98 assists. That includes a goal and nine assists in 47 games across competitions this term. The German is looking to win his 23rd title with Los Blancos, having won the Supercopa Espana and La Liga titles this campaign.

Victory on Saturday against BvB will make Kroos one of a select group of players to win six UEFA Champions League titles.