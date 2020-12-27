Real Madrid linked with Gremio winger Pepe - Reports

Real Madrid have been linked with signing Pepe, the 23-year-old winger from Brazilian side Gremio. According to Brazilian journalist Andre Hernan, the Los Blancos are reportedly lining up a move worth €20m and have already sent representatives to Brazil to begin negotiations with the club.

Janela começa aquecer! Real Madrid entrou forte na disputa pra contratar Pepê do Grêmio. Jogador q já vem sendo observado desde o pré-olímpico virou desejo do clube espanhol. Oferta pode bater na casa dos 20 mi de Euros! Essa semana teve representante do clube vendo o atacante — André Hernan (@andrehernan) December 25, 2020

Pepe has scored eight goals and provided four assists from 18 starts this season for Gremio. Real Madrid are seemingly convinced that the player could make a mark in the Spanish capital. He has been the standout player for the club and currently leads the charts in dribbles completed and fouls won.

Pepe had earlier represented Foz de Iguacu before joining heavyweights Gremio in 2017, where he has continued to boost his profile. He is yet to garner international recognition but a move to Real Madrid would undoubtedly catapult him into the spotlight.

Real Madrid and their association with Brazilian players

The Brazilian flag is still being flown at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are widely regarded as one of the top teams in club football, while Brazil are the most successful and popular footballing nation on the international scene.

This could be why both sides have a mutually beneficial relationship and Real Madrid have signed several Brazilians, who made an indelible mark on the club's illustrious history.

Names like Roberto Carlos, Ronaldo, Evaristo, Kaka, and Julio Baptista are among those who starred for Real Madrid in the past. Others like Marcelo, Casemiro, Rodrygo, and Vinicius Junior are still flying the Selecao flag high in the Spanish capital.

The Spanish champions have rekindled their interest in getting young Brazilian talents in recent years. The club have signed Vinicius, Rodrygo, and Reinier Jesus while they were still teenagers.

Although Pepe is older than these players, his relatively low transfer fee could boost the chances of the deal being completed. However, the fact that he is an attacker might limit his chances in the side, as this is a position where Los Blancos currently have an excess of talent.

The likes of Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio, Vinicius, Rodrygo, and Lucas Vasquez all battle for positions on the flank. Nevertheless, if Pepe makes the move to the Santiago Bernabeu, he will hope to follow in the footsteps of his compatriots who have had a huge impact on the club.