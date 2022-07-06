Real Madrid to listen to offers for 27-year old this summer: Reports

Real Madrid are open to the idea of selling left-back Ferland Mendy this summer. Since his arrival from Olympique Lyon in 2019, the fullback has been a first-choice starter in his position as Marcelo, in the twilight of his career now, spent most of his time on the bench. However, the Frenchman's time with the Spanish giants might be coming to an end.

Spanish outlet Relevo reported that Real Madrid are going to listen to offers for the 27-year old and the player will value the proposals if any particularly interesting ones arrive. Mendy's sale was not on the cards until Antonio Rudiger arrived on a free transfer from Chelsea this summer. However, things have changed now.

Relevo @relevo



Alaba es la apuesta como titular.



El Madrid escucha ofertas por Mendy. Si llega algo interesante, lo valorará. Si se queda, competirá con Alaba por la titularidad.



Mendy quiere quedarse. Situación del lateral izquierdo del Real Madrid.Alaba es la apuesta como titular.El Madrid escucha ofertas por Mendy. Si llega algo interesante, lo valorará. Si se queda, competirá con Alaba por la titularidad.Mendy quiere quedarse. Situación del lateral izquierdo del Real Madrid. 📌 Alaba es la apuesta como titular. 📌 El Madrid escucha ofertas por Mendy. Si llega algo interesante, lo valorará. Si se queda, competirá con Alaba por la titularidad. 📌 Mendy quiere quedarse. https://t.co/jac6qQminy

The Germany international's arrival will see David Alaba move back to the left-back position, where he is expected to start ahead of the Frenchman. This is believed to have changed Real Madrid's stance on Mendy, who they would now be willing to sell.

Relevo also reported that the 27-year old wishes to continue his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu and is prepared to compete with Alaba for a starting spot. The France international has made 105 appearances so far for Madrid, with 35 appearances across all competitions coming in the 2021-22 season.

If Los Blancos do end up offloading Mendy, it is suggested that they will try signing Rayo Vallecano left-back Fran Garcia (as per Spanish journalist Sergio Santos). The Real Madrid Castilla product has a release clause of €10 million.

Real Madrid will sanction two exits this week

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the La Liga champions will offload two players from the squad this week. Luka Jovic, who flopped massively after moving to the Santiago Bernabeu from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2019 for a price tag of €63m, is one of them.

The Serbian is expected to join Serie A club Fiorentina on a free transfer, although his contract with Los Blancos is not expiring until 2025. However, as a result of letting the player go for free, they have inserted a sell-on clause of 50% in his contract.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #RealMadrid



Luka Jović. Permanent deal to Fiorentina, free transfer with 50% sell-on clause. Medical this week.



Mario Gila. Permanent deal to Lazio, €6m fee and personal terms already agreed. Real Madrid will sign documents this week for two deals with Serie A clubsLuka Jović. Permanent deal to Fiorentina, free transfer with 50% sell-on clause. Medical this week.Mario Gila. Permanent deal to Lazio, €6m fee and personal terms already agreed. Real Madrid will sign documents this week for two deals with Serie A clubs 🇮🇹🇪🇸 #RealMadrid▫️ Luka Jović. Permanent deal to Fiorentina, free transfer with 50% sell-on clause. Medical this week.▫️ Mario Gila. Permanent deal to Lazio, €6m fee and personal terms already agreed.

Jovic failed to challenge Karim Benzema for a starting spot and even flopped at proving his worth as a reliable back-up. He managed 51 appearances for Real Madrid and could only find the back of the net three times.

The other exit that Carlo Ancelotti will sanction is from their Castilla side of centre-back Mario Gila, who will join Italian side Lazio.

