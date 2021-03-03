Gareth Bale demands Real Madrid to pay his full salary regardless of where he plays next season

Tottenham star Gareth Bale will reportedly demand Real Madrid to honor his contract by paying him the remainder of his £600,000 per week salary, even if he doesn't return to the club next season.

According to the Mirror, Bale is eager to extend his loan from Real Madrid. However, is adamant that Real Madrid honor his contract regardless of where he plays. His contract with the defending champions runs until the summer of 2022.

Gareth Bale joined Tottenham Hotspur on a season-long loan last summer. The north-London club agreed to pay half his wages, whilst Real Madrid continue to pay the remaining half.

The 31-year-old has endured a difficult time at Tottenham under Jose Mourinho. Bale has been reduced to a bit-part role at Tottenham. He has been a constant feature on the Spurs bench in the Premier League. The Portuguese manager has opted to use Bale in the Cup competitions.

The Real Madrid loanee, however, has found his way into Tottenham's starting line-up in the Premier League on the back of his form in recent weeks.

Bale has scored eight goals in 20 appearances for Tottenham this season, but it seems unlikely that the north-London club will look to sign him permanently in the summer.

This could mean that Bale returns to Madrid with one year still left on his contract with the club. Real Madrid have found it difficult to offload the Welsh international given his exorbitant salary demands.

Bale scored two goals and provided an assist in Tottenham's 4-0 win over Burnley on Sunday. He is likely to receive the chance to make a case for a permanent move to Tottenham in the coming months, but has said he will not be deciding on his future until the end of the season.

Real Madrid will be desperate to offload Gareth Bale this summer to reduce their wage bill

Real Madrid, like most clubs in Europe, have suffered because of the negative financial effects caused by the pandemic. The club has spent the last two transfer windows loaning out and selling players.

Los Blancos aim to reduce their wage bill and raise funds for future transfers. Gareth Bale's return and the prospect of paying his entire salary once more could prove to be a massive financial burden for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid are currently negotiating new contracts with the likes of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane. These negotiations are sure to be affected if the Welshman can't find another club.

The Spanish giants will be desperate to offload Bale. Tottenham seem to be the only club interested in the Welshman, but will only sign him if he agrees to drastically reduce his wage demands.