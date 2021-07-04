Real Madrid loanee to return next season after bidding farewell to Arsenal

Out-on-loan Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard has bid farewell to Arsenal and is set to return to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Martin Odegaard took to Instagram to thank Arsenal and their fans for supporting him during his six-month loan spell from Real Madrid.

In his Instagram post, the Norwegian also thanked fellow players and the manager for their support. Odegaard's post reads:

"Thank you so much for these 6 months. My time with the Arsenal family will always hold a special place in my heart. I wanna thank everyone in and around the club for the way you made me feel like a part of the family since the first day."

Martin Odegaard was also thankful to the fans who supported him despite not being in the stadium.

"Special thanks to the fans, even without you guys at the stadium for the majority of the season, I felt you with me at all times."

Martin Odegaard joined Arsenal from Real Madrid on a six-month loan spell in January 2021. During his time at the Emirates Stadium, the 22-year-old made 20 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice.

Martin Odegaard could get game time at Real Madrid following Arsenal loan spell

Martin Odegaard was signed by Real Madrid in 2015, back when he was only 16 years old. Los Blancos sent him out on loan to various clubs including Heerenveen, Vitesse, Real Sociedad and Arsenal.

However, it seems like now is the time when Martin Odegaard finally gets the necessary game time at Real Madrid. The young midfielder has impressed during his previous two loan spells at Real Sociedad and Arsenal.

Odegaard could feature a lot more under the management of Carlo Ancelotti. Real Madrid have an aging midfield with Kroos and Modric in their 30s while Casemiro is also not getting any younger.

This will leave Real Madrid with Federico Valverde and Odegaard as their two young central midfielders.

Odegaard has made only 11 first team appearances for Real Madrid. (Photo: Getty Images)

Arsenal, on the other hand, are in dire need of new central midfielders. With the departure of Odegaard, the Gunners are also set to lose Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira and Mohamed Elneny this summer.

Arsenal are currently looking to sign Italian midfielder Manuel Locatelli or Sheffield United's Sander Berge.

Martin Odegaard confirms he will not be returning to Arsenal next season, despite the club being keen to keep him beyond his six-month loan from Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/ho23UpT2le — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 3, 2021

Edited by Arjun Panchadar