Real Madrid locked in talks for €100m rated Paul Pogba  

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has not given up on securing the signing of Paul Pogba this summer. The mutual admiration between the pair is well documented, and the Real Madrid hierarchy is considering making a move for Pogba this summer.

According to French publication Le10Sport, Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has been in touch with the Real Madrid manager to broker a move for his client this summer.

However, any potential deal is likely to be complicated due to the rocky relationship between Raiola and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez. It has also been suggested that Pogba's dream move to Real Madrid could be dealt with by Alain Migliaccio, who currently serves as Zidane's agent.

Over the years, Pogba has been heavily linked with a switch to the Spanish capital. Zidane has also waxed lyrical about the player to the media, a move that has seemingly added fuel to the fire.

Paul Pogba wants to secure a dream move to Real Madrid this summer

In May 2019, Pogba admitted that he would love to secure a move to Real Madrid and referred to Los Blancos as one of the biggest clubs in world football.

"Like I've always said, Real Madrid is a dream for anyone. It's one of the biggest clubs in the world. There is also [Zinedine] Zidane as a coach and it's a dream for anybody who likes football."

Zidane has admired Pogba for a long time and claimed that the Frenchman was a combination of Claude Makelele and Patrick Vieira back in 2015.

"What Paul is doing at the age of 21 is huge. He has to keep it simple every now and then in order to become more efficient. That way he can develop from a good midfielder into a top player."

Since moving to Manchester United in 2016, Pogba has blown hot and cold for the Red Devils in the Premier League. However, he was a key player for France in the 2018 World Cup and played a pivotal role as they won the tournament for the third time in their history.

Real Madrid's interest in Pogba is no secret, but he is expected to cost upwards of €100 million. Additionally, Manchester United are unwilling to part with their star man and are expected to offer him a new contract to fend off interest from other clubs.

Pogba is reportedly after a deal worth €17 million per season, and it remains to be seen if Real Madrid heed to his demands.

Another talking point is the effect of the coronavirus pandemic and the recession that has followed. Clubs are expected to spend cautiously in the upcoming transfer window due to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak globally, so it remains unlikely that Real Madrid will break the bank for Pogba.

The Premier League is expected to return later this month, and Pogba could make his much-anticipated return from injury. The Real Madrid target has been hampered by a series of injuries season and is expected to play a big role for his side in the business end of the season.