Real Madrid have reportedly been looking to offload defender Ferland Mendy since last summer, waiting for an interested club to make an agreeable offer.

Mendy has made 127 appearances since joining Los Blancos from French club Lyon in 2019, scoring 5 goals and providing 10 assists. However, according to Spanish outlet Revelo, the club has grown unhappy with Mendy's lack of consistency and persistent injury issues.

🎖️| Ferland Mendy has been on the market since last summer. @relevo

Madrid have struggled with their defensive setup in recent months, which has led to speculation that the club is looking to overhaul their backline to improve their performances.

Ancelotti is not convinced by Ferland Mendy. Real Madrid wanted to sell him last summer but no offer arrived. @diarioas

Reports suggest that Mendy could be one of the players to be let go as the club looks to rebuild their defense. Los Blancos are also unhappy with another defender, Antonio Rudiger, who arrived on a free transfer from Chelsea last summer.

🎖️| Ancelotti is concerned about the defense. Rüdiger & Ferland Mendy have been the two most noted footballers in recent club meetings. @relevo

Mendy's tenure at Madrid has been plagued by injuries, which have limited his playing time and affected his performance. Additionally, the club is reportedly disappointed with Mendy's lack of consistency, which has led to speculation that he may not be a part of the team's long-term plans.

Despite these reports, it is essential to note that Real Madrid have confirmed nothing, and it is still uncertain whether Mendy will be offloaded in the summer. Despite the visible defensive frailties at the Santiago Bernabeau, the club is not looking to sign any players in the winter transfer window.

It remains to be seen if the club will indeed move forward with the transfer, but it's certainly a possibility as pressure seems to be mounting on manager Carlo Ancelotti after recent setbacks in La Liga and shocking performances in the Copa del Rey.

Real Madrid considers Fran Garcia as a replacement for 27-year-old Ferland Mendy if the French left-back departs

Real Madrid are reportedly considering bringing in Fran Garcia from Rayo Vallacano as a replacement for Ferland Mendy if the left-back departs the club in the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old defender spent years playing for Madrid's youth team before departing for Rayo Vallecano on loan in 2021. After a season-long stint, the Spaniard made a permanent move to the Estadio de Vallecas.

🎖️| If Ferland Mendy leaves, the option of bringing a LB WITH Fran García will be considered. @relevo

Garcia is a highly-rated young player and has been touted as a potential successor to Mendy. He has been impressive at Vallecano and Los Blancos are considering bringing their youth player back to the Spanish capital.

