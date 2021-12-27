Real Madrid looking to sign Brazilian wonderkid dubbed 'Little Cavani' - Reports

According to reports, Real Madrid are closely monitoring Brazilian 17-year-old forward Matheus Nascimento. The striker currently plays for Brazilian club Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas.

The youngster has raised eyebrows with his performances and could develop into a superstar. Nascimento's playing style and appearance have even drawn comparisons from Manchester United star Edinson Cavani. The Brazilian is often called 'Little Cavani'.

Nascimento has made 19 appearances for Botafogo since graduating to the first team at the age of 16, scoring one goal and assisting one.

He is valued at £4.50 million.

Real Madrid do have a complex striker situation at hand. They have Karim Benzema firing on all cylinders this season, scoring 20 goals and assisting eight in 23 appearances.

However, Los Blancos don't have much depth in the area. Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz have failed to impress. Both players are likely to be on their way out of Real Madrid in January or next summer.

Nascimento's contract with Botafogo runs until the summer of 2023. Hence, Real Madrid could get him for a cut price. However, they will face some competition from Ukrainian club Shaktar Donetsk for the wonderkid.

Real Madrid looking to build a team for the future

Real Madrid are renowned for splurging on superstars in the transfer market. Their 'Galacticos' era saw them spend huge amounts on the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Figo, Zinedine Zidane and Gareth Bale among others.

However, with the departures of some big names like Sergio Ramos and aging legends like Luka Modric and Marcelo, Real Madrid are looking to build a young squad.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone #rmalive 🎙| Mino Raiola, in May 2021: "Real Madrid have to make the right decisions in their rebuild, and should sign players that can last 10 years. That's why Haaland and Mbappé are important, they're young players with elite experience already." @diarioas 🎙| Mino Raiola, in May 2021: "Real Madrid have to make the right decisions in their rebuild, and should sign players that can last 10 years. That's why Haaland and Mbappé are important, they're young players with elite experience already." @diarioas #rmalive https://t.co/UHVDZFH8s5

They signed Eduardo Camavinga before the start of the season who is just 19-year-old. The story of Vinicius Jr. is known to everyone as well. Real Madrid signed him from Flamengo when he was 18 in 2017 and this season he is reaping rewards. He has already scored 12 goals and made nine assists in 25 appearances.

Further with the likes of Rodrygo, Eder Militao and Federico Valverde, Real Madrid are looking to build a squad for the future. They are also likely to sign Kylian Mbappe, who is already a superstar but is still 23 years of age.

Hence, their interest in Matheus Nascimento could be seen as a step in a similar direction. They are also monitoring the progress of other young prodigies like Agustin Alvarez, Matias Arezo and Weverton.

