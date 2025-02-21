Real Madrid lose Jude Bellingham red card appeal, player set to miss club's next 2 LaLiga fixtures

Real Madrid have lost their appeal against Jude Bellingham's red card and his suspension has been confirmed. This will see the Los Blancos playmaker miss out on their next two LaLiga games (via Football Espana).

Ad

Bellingham was notably sent off in the 39th minute of their 1-1 draw against Osasuna at the Estadio El Sadar last weekend. He used a swear word to the referee's hearing. The 21-year-old midfielder has since insisted that he did not swear at referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero. However, the official showed him a straight red card thinking the player abused him.

In the match report afterwards, the referee stated that an exchange between himself and Bellingham ended with the playmaker saying "F*** you". Real Madrid appealed this, explaining that he had said "F*** off" in exasperation and frustration, which was not directed at the referee.

Ad

Trending

Jude Bellingham has not received a ban of four or more games, which is often the sanction for a direct insult. Instead, he has been handed a ban of two games despite Los Blancos' arguments, which saw them employ the services of a lip-reader in the Englishman's defense.

Following this, he is expected to miss their upcoming home game against Girona on February 23. He will be available for their semi-final first leg against Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey on February 26, as the ban doesn't include cup games. The second game he will miss is on March 2, when his teammates make the trip to the Benito Villamarin to face Real Betis.

Ad

Carlo Ancelotti questions refereeing standards in Spain amidst Real Madrid's frustration and Jude Bellingham red card controversy

Carlo Ancelotti has admitted that he does not understand the refereeing standards in Spain. Jude Bellingham's red card is only the latest in a long list of contentious decisions that have affected Real Madrid this season.

Things became more controversial when Los Blancos wrote a formal, open letter to the RFEF, demanding an improvement to the refereeing system in Spain. LaLiga clubs didn't take it lightly, with the league president Javier Tebas also questioning the reason behind the letter.

Ad

When asked about the situation, Carlo Ancelotti said (via Sky Sports):

"I already gave my opinion on what happened and is still happening. What's happening is quite surprising and I have nothing else to say.

"We're obviously not happy with it, with what happened against Osasuna, what happened against Atletico. It's been three games where we have been harmed by some decisions that we still don't understand. I don't understand."

On the continent, Real Madrid have enjoyed more success. They recently beat Manchester City 6-3 on aggregate to clinch a spot in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, with Jude Bellingham getting on the scoresheet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback