Real Madrid make crucial transfer decision on Erling Haaland: Reports

Real Madrid have been persistently linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund ace Erling Haaland. But according to the latest reports from Mundo Deportivo, Los Blancos are not going to pursue the player.

Instead, the La Liga giants have opted to focus all their efforts on bringing Kylian Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) starlet is said to be their top priority for the year, despite seeing a €180 million bid rejected last year.

He's dropped multiple hints of a possible move to the Spanish capital in the recent past and Real Madrid are now determined to strike a deal at last.

Mbappe will be out of contract with the capital club in June, so PSG could lose him on a free transfer.

Real Madrid believe he could be an excellent addition to their main attackers, Vinicius Junior and Mbappe's international team-mate Karim Benzema.

The club also aims to see all three of them lined up for the inaugural game of the 'New Bernabeu', which is scheduled for December 2022.

His arrival would also throw Eden Hazard's future up in the air, with the Belgian failing to live up to the hype due to recurring injury concerns.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra 🎙| @FabrizioRomano : “Real Madrid are strongly interested in Erling Haaland. They are working behind close doors to sign Mbappe as a free agent, they seriously want both players but they are not 100% that they will be able to sign both of them.” @YouTube 🎙| @FabrizioRomano: “Real Madrid are strongly interested in Erling Haaland. They are working behind close doors to sign Mbappe as a free agent, they seriously want both players but they are not 100% that they will be able to sign both of them.” @YouTube

However, there have been reports of fresh talks between Mbappe and PSG to extend his contract. This could be a move by the club to avoid losing the star on a free transfer.

Real Madrid is not totally out of question for Haaland

Recent developments do not imply that Los Blancos are not going to pursue Haaland at all. The club feel he would be interested in playing for the side but don't want to rush into a bidding war with other sides.

Haaland has more admirers in Spain, with Barcelona also supposedly interested.

Haaland's agent Mino Raiola also doesn't have the same good relationship with Los Blancos president Florentino Perez as he does with his Barcelona counterpart Joan Laporta.

He reportedly met with Laporta in Barcelona in April last year but when in Madrid, only saw Real Madrid's CEO, Jose Angel Sanchez.

Also Read Article Continues below

Premier League giants Manchester United and Manchester City are also said to be keeping tabs on Haaland's situation.

Edited by Aditya Singh