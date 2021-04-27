Real Madrid makes Martin Odegaard decision amidst Arsenal links - Reports

According to AS, Real Madrid have ruled out a summer transfer for Arsenal loanee Martin Odegaard. Zinedine Zidane and the club hierarchy have been left highly impressed by the Norwegian's performances in the Premier League this season.

Real Madrid believe Martin Odegaard has the potential to become a world-class attacking midfielder. The club were initially willing to listen to offers for the 22-year-old, but have now ruled out any chance of selling him this summer.

Martin Odegaard rose to prominence during his loan spell with Real Sociedad last season. He developed into one of La Liga's most potent attacking midfielders before being loaned out to Arsenal this season.

Odegaard's consistent performances have caught the attention of a number of Europe's top clubs. Real Madrid, however, have decided to keep him at the club as they believe he will be an ideal replacement for the aging Luka Modric.

The Norway international grew frustrated with the lack of game time under Zinedine Zidane earlier in the season and sought a move away from the club. Arsenal signed the midfielder on a loan deal for the rest of the season in January.

Odegaard's array of impressive performances for the Gunners has resulted in Mikel Arteta requesting the Arsenal board to sign the player permanently this summer.

Reports suggest that Real Madrid are now less than willing to sell Odegaard. Los Blancos believe that Odegaard will become a 'fundamental piece' in Zidane's project and 'one of the best in the world' in his position in the future.

Martin Odegaard will need assurances over game time if he is to remain at the Bernabeu next season. The Norway captain is unlikely to accept a bit-part role at Real Madrid.

Real Madrid are ready to scupper Arsenal's chances of signing Martin Odegaard, according to the Sun. — RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 (@rumorstransfers) April 26, 2021

Real Madrid could part ways with Isco to create space in the squad for Martin Odegaard

Advertisement

Arsenal v Liverpool - Premier League

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has reportedly grown frustrated with Isco. The Spain international has been one of Real Madrid's most important players since joining the club from Malaga in 2013.

Zinedine Zidane's January chat with Martin Odegaard shows Real Madrid's transfer intentions https://t.co/iqmhCci9hQ pic.twitter.com/ovsvgQCDJg — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) April 27, 2021

However, Isco has fallen down the pecking order at Real Madrid and is now more of an impact substitute for Zidane. The 29-year-old has reportedly been deemed surplus to requirements by Real and could be sold this summer. Real Madrid will look to sell Isco to create room in the squad for Martin Odegaard.