Real Madrid man sends classy message to Barcelona star Marc-Andre ter Stegen after the latter confirms he is set to have surgery

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has wished Barcelona shot-stopper Marc-Andre ter Stegen well on his recovery from a back injury that requires surgery.

Ter Stegen is set for months on the sidelines after confirming that his back problem will require surgery. The Athletic reports that his return could come in February when Barca participates in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

The German goalkeeper to Instagram to update fans on the situation. He stated:

"After intensive conversations with the medical team of the Club and various supporting experts, we decided to undergo a surgical procedure. The break obviously annoys me. It is the right and safe decision in order to come back in the best conditions for my club (Barcelona) and the (Germany national team)."

Real Madrid shot-stopper Courtois put the two La Liga giants' El Clasico rivalry to one side to wish Ter Stegen well. The Belgian replied in the comments:

"Much encouragement! Get better soon!"

Courtois has missed Real Madrid's campaign due to an ACL injury he picked up during pre-season. The veteran goalkeeper is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Ter Stegen had appeared 17 times across competitions this season for Barcelona, keeping eight clean sheets. But the 31-year-old has missed his side's last three games due to his back issue, with Spanish goalkeeper Inaki Pena playing instead.

Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen was full of praise for Real Madrid's newest superstar Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham's double helped Real Madrid beat Barcelona.

Real Madrid have taken the initiative in this season's La Liga title race. Carlo Ancelotti's men sit top of the table, level on points with Girona, although they boast a superior goal difference.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have started their defense of their La Liga crown in disappointing fashion. Xavi's reigning champions are third, four points behind their El Clasico rivals.

Madrid already boast a victory over Barca this season, thanks to Jude Bellingham's spectacular brace in a 2-1 win at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in late October.

Bellingham, 20, has made an incredible start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu. The England international has bagged 15 goals and four assists in 17 games across competitions. He's the only player in Los Blancos' history to hit 14 goals in his first 15 outings.

Ter Stegen waxed lyrical about Bellingham last month, explaining how he's filled the void left by Karim Benzema. The French superstar left the Bernabeu for Al-Ittihad in the summer. The German said (via AS):

"He possesses a wide range of qualities, which to some extent helps compensate for Benzema's departure. Despite being a player of a completely different profile, he creates great danger when in possession of the ball and interprets space very well."

Bellingham left his mark on El Clasico with a man-of-the-match performance against Barcelona. Many expect the Real Madrid midfielder to be a dominant figure not only in La Liga's biggest rivalry but also in European football for years to come.