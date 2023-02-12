Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has provided his thoughts on former Los Blancos superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

With five Ballons d'Or to his name, Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best footballers of his generation. The former Real Madrid superstar has won a plethora of trophies with club and country to stake his claim as the greatest of all time.

However, Ronaldo struggled to find takers for himself after parting ways with Manchester United by mutual consent in November. He eventually joined Al-Nassr on a free transfer, moving away from the limelight of European football for the first time.

The 38-year-old put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Saudi Pro League club. He also became the highest-paid footballer in the process as he reportedly earns a whopping £173 million a year at Mrsool Park.

Following a slow start to life in the Middle East, Ronaldo now appears to have settled in at Al-Nassr. He has notably scored five goals in the team's last two Saudi Pro League matches.

Meanwhile, Ancelotti has provided his thoughts on the Portuguese icon's transfer to Saudi Arabia. The Real Madrid manager believes his former pupil made the right choice by joining Al-Aalami, who he feels will enjoy having the player in their ranks. He told Saudi broadcaster SSC Sports [via @CristianoXtra_ on Twitter]:

"I have a good relationship with Cristiano, his choice is good and suitable and Saudi Arabia will enjoy a great player who has a lot of talent and is a great professional player."

Real Madrid notably faced Cristiano Ronaldo's new rivals Al-Hilal in the FIFA Club World Cup final on Saturday, February 11. Ancelotti and Co. went on to earn a 5-3 victory over the Riyadh-based club in Morocco.

Cristiano Ronaldo played under Ancelotti at Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo has plied his trade at some of the biggest clubs in the world, including Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Juventus. He has thus also played under a number of world-class managers.

Ancelotti is among those who have managed the Portuguese icon during his illustrious career so far. The player-manager duo notably worked together during their time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Italian tactician was in charge of Los Blancos for two years between 2013 and 2015. Ronaldo played a total of 101 matches under him during that period, contributing towards 159 goals in the process. They also won four trophies together.

