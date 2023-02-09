Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti confirms 2 key players including Karim Benzema will join squad ahead of Club World Cup final

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Karim Benzema and Dani Carvajal will be part of their squad for the FIFA Club World Cup final.

Los Blancos will face Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal in the summit clash of the tournament on Saturday (February 11). While they could be without centre-back Eder Militao and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, the Spanish giants will be boosted by the returns of Benzema and Carvajal.

Ancelotti confirmed the duo's return to the squad following Real Madrid's Club World Cup semifinal win, saying (as quoted by the club's official website):

"They’re (Benzema and Militao) not fully recovered. Karim is quite well but Militão is a bit more doubtful. They will train in the run-up to the game and then we will make decisions. Carvajal, who had a fever today, is back and [Marco] Asensio, who has a slight strain from the Mallorca game."

Benzema was in fantastic form prior to missing Los Blancos' last two matches. He scored four goals and assisted twice in five La Liga contests prior to a reported injury. Overall, the Frenchman has registered 13 goals and three assists in 21 matches in all competitions.

Carvajal, meanwhile, has played 23 times across competitions this season and has laid out three assists.

Real Madrid score twice late on to beat Al-Ahly 4-1 in Club World Cup semifinals

Real Madrid took on Al-Ahly in the semifinals of the FIFA Club World Cup. The Egyptian top-flight team notably upset Brazilian giants Flamengo in the last eight of the competition.

Los Blancos ensured there were no similar shocks, however, and took the lead in the 42nd minute through Vinicius Jr.'s well-taken goal. Fede Valverde added a second goal less than a minute into the second half to put the Spanish heavyweights in control.

However, Ali Maaloul scored from the penalty spot to give Al-Ahly an opening. They continued to press for an equalizer, but Real Madrid had a chance to extend their cushion once again in the 87th minute by winning a spot-kick of their own. Luka Modric, though, could not convert.

In the second minute of stoppage-time, Rodrygo Goes put any nerves to bed by scoring. Youngster Sergio Arribas then scored his first senior goal for Los Blancos in the eighth minute added on to further extend the margin of victory to 4-1.

