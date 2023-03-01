Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti issues injury updates on 3 key players ahead of El Clasico against Barcelona

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Rodrygo, Aurélien Tchouaméni, and Eduardo Camavinga are back in training ahead of El Clasico against Barcelona.

The Copa del Rey semifinal first leg between the two heavyweights is on Thursday and Real Madrid will play host. The Spanish giants won 3-1 against the Catalan side earlier this season at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎙| Ancelotti: "Rodrygo feels good. But he has only trained once. We will decide." 🎙| Ancelotti: "Rodrygo feels good. But he has only trained once. We will decide."

Speaking to the media ahead of the match, Ancelotti revealed that he has been handed multiple injury boosts ahead of El Clasico. He talked about Rodrygo, Eden Hazard, Camavinga, and Tchouaméni and said:

"Rodrygo has trained, it seems that he is fine but we will make a decision after. Hazard is fine, he is training and wants to have minutes, he can have them in the coming games. Aurelien is fine, recovering his condition and can be a starter. Camavinga is doing very well and that's good, having two players of this level gives us something more."

Eden Hazard yet to play against Barcelona since joining Real Madrid

Eden Hazard joined Real Madrid in 2019 but is yet to face Barcelona in El Clasico. The Belgian has not been getting regular minutes and will be looking to get back on the pitch this Thursday.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎙| Ancelotti: "Hazard is fine. He's training. He wants to play. Maybe he will get minutes in the future." 🎙| Ancelotti: "Hazard is fine. He's training. He wants to play. Maybe he will get minutes in the future."

He spoke about his future at Madrid and was quoted by GOAL in November saying:

"In January, it is impossible (leaving the club), because I have family, and I like the city. But in summer, it is possible that I go. I have one more year on my contract, and it's the club's decision. If the club tells me 'Eden, thanks for four years, but you have to go', I have to accept it because it's normal. But I would like to play more, show more that I can play, that I am a good player."

He added:

"The coach knows that I still have a contract until 2024. My first three seasons at Real have not gone well, so I want to show everyone what I can do, starting with this Saturday. It has always been a dream to play for Real. It still is."

Hazard was linked with a return to the Premier League in January, but no move materialized.

