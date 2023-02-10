Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti issues update on Karim Benzema's availability for the Club World Cup final

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has given an update on the availability of star striker Karim Benzema for the Club World Cup final against Al Hilal on Sunday, 12 February. The Los Blancos manager also closely monitors defender Eder Militao's fitness.

LiveScore @livescore The FIFA Club World Cup final is 𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗸𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 The FIFA Club World Cup final is 𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗸𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 🔐🌍 https://t.co/60OhW4ml80

The French international missed Madrid's 4-1 win in the semi-final clash against Al Ahly due to an injury sustained while playing against Valencia on Friday, 3 February.

Quizzed over the possibility of getting Benzema fully fit ahead of the highly anticipated clash, the Italian tactician said:

"Militao and Benzema? It depends on the training we will do today. They have chances to play."

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎙| Ancelotti: "Militao and Benzema? It depends on the training we will do today. They have chances to play." 🎙| Ancelotti: "Militao and Benzema? It depends on the training we will do today. They have chances to play."

This statement will provide hope to Madrid fans who are eager to see Benzema back on the pitch. Both Benzema and Militao arrived late on Thursday, 9 February, in Morrocco to join the remainder of the squad selected for the FIFA Club World Cup fixtures.

The French striker hit his absolute prime to fire Real Madrid to their 14th Champions League title last season and 35th La Liga title, scoring 44 goals in 46 appearances across different formats.

Benzema has also been in great form this season, scoring 13 goals in 21 appearances for the club, despite remaining on-and-off the pitch due to injuries. The Club World Cup final is a massive game for Madrid, and the return of Benzema would be a huge boost for the team. The striker has a proven track record of delivering in big games, and his presence would add to Madrid's attacking threat.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 📸 Benzema & Militao have joined the team in Morocco for the final. 📸 Benzema & Militao have joined the team in Morocco for the final. 🇲🇦 https://t.co/T40QtM8Cte

Madrid fans will keep their fingers crossed that Benzema can play in the final and continue his rich vein of form for the remainder of the season. However, Real Madrid will not rush the French striker's inclusion into the team, relying majorly on Vinicius Junior, Asensio, and Rodrygo to fill in the big shoes.

Zinedine Zidane open to Real Madrid return, but with a major condition: Florentino Perez must guarantee Rayan Cherki's signing - Report

Former Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane has stated that he would be open to a return to the Spanish giants if President Florentino Perez guarantees the signing of Lyon's attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki, as per Diario AS.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Zinedine Zidane would be open to a return to the head coach role at Real Madrid, but on condition that Florentino Perez guarantees the signing of Rayan Cherki.



(Source: Zinedine Zidane would be open to a return to the head coach role at Real Madrid, but on condition that Florentino Perez guarantees the signing of Rayan Cherki.(Source: @sport 🚨 Zinedine Zidane would be open to a return to the head coach role at Real Madrid, but on condition that Florentino Perez guarantees the signing of Rayan Cherki. 🇫🇷(Source: @sport) https://t.co/EnIKw5IR14

The 19-year-old French sensation has been in stunning form this season, with six goal involvements in 22 games. He has scored 12 goals and provided 13 more assists in 85 appearances for the Ligue 1 side since his debut in 2019.

Zidane highly rates the young Frenchman, and Cherki's impressive performances this season have caught his eye. He believes that Cherki has the potential to be a world-class player and is eager to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu if he takes over the managerial role left by Carlo Ancelotti's departure.

Poll : 0 votes