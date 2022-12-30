Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti makes surprising claim about Eden Hazard

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has claimed that out-of-favor forward Eden Hazard is set to feature heavily for his side in the second half of the ongoing 2022-23 season.

Hazard, 31, arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from Chelsea for a fee in the region of €115 million in the summer of 2019. He became Los Blancos' most-expensive signing ever in the process. However, he has struggled to maintain consistency for his side due to a host of recurring injuries.

A technical dribbler with a tendency to cut inside to score goals, the Belgian has contributed a goal and an assist in six matches across all competitions this campaign. He failed to register a single goal involvement at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar earlier this month.

“I want to play but it’s the manager who makes his choices. I accept, but I want to to show him that I deserve to play more. When you don't play it's difficult”. Eden Hazard: “I don't want to leave Real Madrid. Maybe my situation will change after the World Cup”“I want to play but it’s the manager who makes his choices. I accept, but I want to to show him that I deserve to play more. When you don't play it's difficult”. Eden Hazard: “I don't want to leave Real Madrid. Maybe my situation will change after the World Cup” 🚨⚪️ #RealMadrid“I want to play but it’s the manager who makes his choices. I accept, but I want to to show him that I deserve to play more. When you don't play it's difficult”. https://t.co/vy8AbB1bEF

Speaking to Real Madrid TV, Ancelotti shed light on Hazard's fitness and asserted that the former Lille man is in his plans. He said:

"He's doing really well. He's trained well and is in better shape than before the start of the World Cup. He's done well recently and with all the games we've got, we have to make use of the whole squad. He's one of the players who is going to feature the most for us in the second half of the competition this season."

Despite lifting six trophies in the famous white colors, Hazard has been an underwhelming signing for the La Liga giants. Overall, he has netted just seven times and laid out 11 assists in 72 matches for them.

He is next expected to feature for Real Madrid during their La Liga away clash at Real Valladolid on Friday (December 30).

Former Belgium manager heaps huge praise on Real Madrid star Eden Hazard

Speaking to talkSPORT, former Belgium boss Roberto Martinez showered praise on Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard. He said:

"He's so talented. He was born to play football. I think he's one of those people who you see straight away that it's not a job, it's not a chore or something he has to break a sweat to make a difference. He has this immense natural talent. Then he has this wonderful human quality, he lights up the room whenever he walks in."

Labelling the ex-Belgium international as a silent leader, he added:

"Everyone likes his company, he's always got the right comment for young players. He enjoys high-pressure situations. When you've got a player like that, he asks for the ball and takes responsibility. He's one of those silent leaders you enjoy working with as they are so exceptional at what they are but so normal in having that talent."

