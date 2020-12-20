Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane confident that Sergio Ramos will sign a contract extension

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane says that he is confident that his captain Sergio Ramos will sign a contract extension with the club in the coming months.

Ramos will be out of contract with the Spanish giants at the end of the season, which means that he could depart the Bernabeu on a free transfer next June if he does not agree new terms with the club.

Nevertheless, Zidane is confident that his star defender will still be in the Spanish capital next year, with the Frenchman telling reporters in this regard:

"When a player wants to stay, that means a lot. With Sergio Ramos, I see him staying for many years. He's looking after himself well, and I'm not surprised about what he's achieving,"

With the 34-year-old not having agreed terms with Real Madrid regarding a contract extension, he is free to start discussing with potential suitors from January.

The Spain international has been with Real Madrid since arriving from Sevilla in 2005, going on to become one of the most influential players in the club's history.

Sergio Ramos, who shared the Real Madrid dressing room with his current coach in the final year of the latter's playing career, has made 663 appearances in all competitions for Los Blancos, scoring 100 goals and winning 22 major honours.

Ramos has also enjoyed success on the international arena and has played a key role in what was the golden era of Spanish football, triumphing in the World Cup and two European Championships.

He is currently the captain of the Spain team and is on course to become the first male footballer to win 200 international caps.

Which clubs could sign Sergio Ramos if he leaves Real Madrid?

Sergio Ramos has spent 15 years with Real Madrid.

Although it looks highly unlikely that Sergio Ramos will depart the Bernabeu, there is a remote possibility that he might fail to agree fresh terms with the reigning La Liga champions.

In the event he does leave the club, Sergio Ramos would do so as a bonafide Real Madrid legend, considering his immense contributions to the club.

Given his global standing in the game, any team that signs the former Sevilla man would get a world-beater with a track record of performing at the highest stage.

The absence of a transfer fee would make Sergio Ramos' acquisition a very attractive proposition, although the player would command a hefty salary. Ramos has been linked with Manchester United several times in the past while Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan could also be interested.