Zinedine Zidane confirms: No more signings for Real Madrid

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane confirmed that the club will not make any new signings in the last week of the transfer window. The club have maintained their stance since July, when the La Liga champions announced that they are unlikely to make new transfers this window.

"There won't be signings in the week that remains of the transfer window", said Zidane.

Real Madrid picked up their first win of the season against Real Betis as they look to reclaim their La Liga crown and challenge for the Champions League.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez confirmed back in July after the Madrid giants won their 34th La Liga title that the club are unlikely to make any new signings this window. The club have gone on to sell a number of first-team stars including Sergio Reguilón, Achraf Hakimi, James Rodrigues, and, Óscar Rodríguez. They have also managed to offload half of Gareth Bale's wages, loaning him to old club Tottenham Hotspur.

"It's difficult to ask the players to take a pay cut to help deal with the situation and then make signings like that. That can wait. Madrid will sign the best again when the situation changes," Perez had said earlier.

Real Madrid are heavily reliant on matchday revenue, and the global pandemic has affected the finances of the club - as it has done with other clubs around the world. The club had asked its players and staff to take temporary pay-cuts back in April.

"This year has been the most difficult for me. We lost important income from the stadium. We had to talk to the players for them to do their bit. If they hadn't voluntarily lowered their salaries, the company would have suffered losses. It's an exceptional situation," Perez said.

"We receive a lot of income from the stadium, we've had losses of 25% which is a lot of money. You notice it more with Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid than the other clubs because they cover their costs with television rights and we don't," he added.