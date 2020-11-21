Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane makes emphatic statement on Raphael Varane amidst Manchester United links 

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has reiterated that defender Raphael Varane is 'non-transferable,' as the centre-back continues to be linked with a move to Manchester United in the Premier League.

The France international joined the Spanish giants from Lens in 2011 and has gone on to play a key role in the success enjoyed by Real Madrid since then. He has partnered Sergio Ramos at the heart of defence for the most successful period in the club's recent history.

Raphael Varane has made over 300 appearances in all competitions for Los Blancos and has won 18 major honours. However, the defender has come under criticism in recent months, following a drop in his performances.

This has seen him linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu and Manchester United are reportedly among the sides to have shown interest in the Real Madrid defender.

The Red Devils have been in the market for a world-class defender over the last couple of years and Raphael Varane fits the bill for everything they want in a defender.

The World Cup winner is extremely quick, physical, composed on the ball, and has an excellent ability to read the game, which would see him fit perfectly at Manchester United if he does make the move.

Reports claim that Ole Gunnar Solksjaer wants to pair the 27-year-old at the center of the Manchester United defence with Harry Maguire, and could be weighing up a move next summer.

The Real Madrid manager has, however, come out to categorically state that his defender is not for sale, addressing the rumours ahead of the LaLiga clash against Villarreal,

''It's not just me [that wants to keep him]."

"He is part of this club, we were very lucky to be able to bring him to Real Madrid."

''He has a great career, he's achieved a lot since he's been here. Of course, he is untransferable for the club, for the coach that I am, for people in general."

"That's clear and unambiguous. Now we can't stop people from talking. They're not just talking about Varane, but about all the players, Real Madrid ones and others."

"But for Varane, my position is clear, and it's the same as the club's position."

Real Madrid and Manchester United looking to get back on track after indifferent start to campaign

Manchester United have struggled for consistency

The current campaign has been one of mixed fortunes for both Manchester United and Real Madrid, and two clubs will be hoping to turn the tide after the international break.

The Red Devils currently find themselves in the 14th spot on the Premier League standings, while Real Madrid are 4th in La Liga.