Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane wants Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane wants Barcelona ace Lionel Messi to stay at the Camp Nou beyond this summer.

The Argentinean’s future continues to hang in the balance, as his current contract is due to expire at the end of the season. However, Lionel Messi has been in inspired form of late as he attempts to help Barcelona reclaim the La Liga title season.

The Blaugrana are a point behind La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid and two ahead of Los Blancos after 29 games.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner is now preparing to face Real Madrid in the El Clasico on Saturday. Zidane hopes that would not be the Argentinean’s last appearance in one of the most anticipated football games in the world.

Previewing the first El Clasico of the year, the Real Madrid manager heaped praise on Lionel Messi but also observed that Barcelona have a lot of good players in their ranks.

“I don’t want it to be Messi’s last Clasico. I want him to stay at Barcelona. He’s fine there. It’s good that he stays in La Liga. We know the player that Messi is. He may not be scoring goals, but we know the player that he is. We are going to play against Barcelona. It is true that we know the player that he is, but they are all very good – they have many great players,” said Zidane.

Meanwhile, Zidane also hoped that Sergio Ramos, who won't play against Barcelona on Saturday due to injury, would stay at the club beyond the summer. The Real Madrid captain is yet to agree on a contract extension with the club and could become a free agent in the summer.

“Hopefully, it is not his (Ramos') last Clasico, and he stays here,” said Zidane.

Leo Messi has scored as many El Clasico goals (26) as the entire Real Madrid squad combined 🤯 pic.twitter.com/MUvGjCR518 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 9, 2021

Barcelona are unbeaten in the La Liga since December 12 last year, when they lost 2-1 away to Cadiz.

Since then, Barcelona have won 16 of their 19 league games, with Lionel Messi looking like his former self again. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are also unbeaten in 12 games in all competitions, so Saturday’s game promises to be a cracker and could have massive title implications too.

Lionel Messi could be the difference between Real Madrid and Barcelona

Lionel Messi has been a man on a mission since the turn of the year, scoring 19 goals and registering eight assists in all competitions.

Considering his rich form, Messi could once again be the difference between Barcelona and Real Madrid. So Zidane would hope that his team can stop the Argentinean and get back into the title race with a win.