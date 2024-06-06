“Real Madrid, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham are nice clubs" - Ajax star makes transfer admission 

Ajax forward Brian Brobbey has given an honest admission about Real Madrid, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur amid rumours of interest in his services. The Dutchman is one of the most highly rated players in his position.

The 22-year-old has been impressive for Ajax, bagging 22 goals and 12 assists in 43 gamews across competitions last season. His contract expires in 2027. When asked about his ideal next club, the one-cap Dutch international responded:

Real Madrid, Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham, those are nice clubs. But, if I stay at Ajax, that is certainly not a punishment."

While a move to Real Madrid looks unlikely following their recent recruitments of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick, the other clubs are in need of attacking reinforcements.

Trending

Manchester United need a striker to partner or compete with Rasmus Hojlund, while Arsenal need one to take them to the next level. All these clubs will be keenly observing the Dutchman’s situation as the transfer window progresses.

Real Madrid, Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur's transfer history with Ajax

Manchester United, Real Madrid, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have all recruited from Ajax in the past, and Brobbey could join the list. While the Dutch side has struggled in the Eredivisie recently, they have consistently produced world-class players.

Real Madrid signed Jan-Klass Huntelaar from the Amsterdam-based club in January 2009. Los Blancos have also had club favourites like Clarence Seedorf, Wesley Snejider and Raphael Van der Vart who had stints with the Dutch giants.

Manchester United recently recruited Lisandro Martinez from Ajax, with the Argentine defender forming a key part of their defence. While Donny Van De Beek didn't succeed, they could make a move for another Ajax star.

The Gunners, meanwhile, have also had recent recruitments from Ajax. They signed Jurrien Timber last summer, but he had an injury-plagues season. Tottenham have signed Davidson Sanchez and Stephen Bergwin, but they haven't quite been value for money.