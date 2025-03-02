Real Madrid and Manchester United suffer transfer blow as top target eyes new contract at current club - Reports

Spanish giants Real Madrid and Premier League juggernauts Manchester United have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite. According to reports from Sky Sports, the English defender is ready to discuss the terms of a contract extension at Goodison Park.

Branthwaite joined Everton from Carlisle United for a reported €1.1 million in January 2020. After successful loan spells at Blackburn Rovers and Dutch side PSV, the 22-year-old has established himself as a mainstay in the Toffees' starting lineup.

The Englishman has helped his side keep eight clean sheets in his 23 appearances this season. Standing at a towering 6'5'', his physicality, defensive prowess and footballing IQ are the qualities that have stood out to his long list of suitors.

Recently appointed manager David Moyes claimed that any team wishing to sign Braithwaite would have to shell out a significant transfer fee. In an interview last week, the Scot said (via Tribal Football):

"Jarrad is a top player. If people want to buy Jarrad then I've said many times, bring a big bag of money."

Moyes has helped turn Everton's season around, masterminding the side to four victories and three draws in their last eight EPL games. The Renaissance has supposedly convinced Branthwaite to consider a contract extension beyond its current expiry in 2027.

Real Madrid suffered a major injury crisis in defense this season. At one point, Antonio Rudiger was the only established center-back who was match-fit, leading to questions about Los Blancos' depth at the back.

On the other hand, Manchester United's defense has been very inconsistent in the 2024-25 campaign. Despite having quality talents like Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt, and Leny Yoro, the Red Devils are eager to sign an established EPL defender to solve their woes.

Given these circumstances, it will be interesting to see where Branthwaite ends up at the end of the summer transfer window.

Manchester United showcase interest in versatile Real Madrid forward - Reports

According to reports from Fichajes, Premier League side Manchester United are interested in signing Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz.

A product of Manchester City's academy, Diaz joined Real Madrid for a reported €17 million in January 2019. After a three-year loan spell with AC Milan, the 25-year-old has become an impactful player off the bench under Carlo Ancelotti.

Diaz, who recently switched his nationality from Spanish to Moroccan, has racked up five goals and seven assists in 35 appearances (17 starts) this season. A winger by trade, he can be deployed on both flanks and through the middle as an attacking midfielder or false nine.

The versatility and quality have caught the attention of multiple Premier League sides, including Manchester United and rivals Liverpool. While the Reds are looking for a long-term Mohamed Salah replacement, the Red Devils are eager to bolster their attacking stocks.

Currently valued at €35 million (via Transfermarkt), Diaz's contract at the Santiago Bernabeu lasts until 2027.

