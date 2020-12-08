Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro ready to treat Borussia Monchengladbach tie as a final

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has revealed that the Spanish giants are ready to treat the UEFA Champions League group stage game against Borussia Monchengladbach as a final.

The Los Blancos are third in Group B after five games, while the Bundesliga side are leading the group. With Zinedine Zidane’s men also faltering in the La Liga this season, the Frenchman’s job could be on the line ahead of the tie.

Zidane, though, will gather solace from the fact that Real Madrid can decide their fate in the tournament. It is still an open group and every team has a chance to qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament.

However, while a draw would be enough for Monchengladbach, only a win can confirm Real Madrid’s progression into the next round. Casemiro has revealed that the Spanish giants are ready to battle to fight for all 3 points on Tuesday.

Real Madrid midfielder wants Europa League triumph in case of Champions League exit

Speaking to the press ahead of the tie, Casemiro acknowledged that the team were heading towards the most important game of the year. However, the player revealed that Real Madrid were ready to treat the game as a final.

"We all know that tomorrow is a final. We have to face it as if it were a final. We’ve been taught at this club that you don’t play finals, you win them. We’re not thinking about anything other than winning," said Casemiro.

If Real Madrid do fail to qualify for the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League, Casemiro wants to finish third in the group stages and go on to win the Europa League.

"If we can’t continue in the Champions League, I’d prefer to continue in a competition and we will want to win the Europa League. But, we’re only thinking about winning tomorrow and going through," revealed Casemiro.

Casemiro went on to blame the rigorous fixture scheduling for Real Madrid’s misfortunes this season.

"I’m not here to give excuses, but we know that the pre-season wasn’t normal this year. There are some teams in La Liga, who only play at the weekends, whereas we play every three days. We’re not having time to rest and we’re having injuries," said Casemiro.

However, the Real Madrid midfielder was delighted to have Sergio Ramos back for the Champions League game.

"He’s a leader and he’s our captain. He’s been here for a long time. We also need to praise those who have done things well, like Nacho and Varane. But Ramos is the best and we’re very happy that he is back with us," said Casemiro.