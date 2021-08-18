Real Madrid midfielder close to contract extension - Reports

Real Madrid appear to have learned a few lessons following the departures of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane this summer. Los Blancos are now keen to keep their key players at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to reports, the La Liga giants are closing to extending the contract of Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde. The player looks set to continue at the club as both parties have shown a willingness to continue their association.

🚨⚽️ | NEW: Real Madrid are working to extend Federico Valverde's contract. They're working on final details.



Via: @FabrizioRomano Twitch — Football For All (@FootballlForAll) August 17, 2021

The report also mentions that Los Blancos consider Valverde one of the untouchables at the club and are willing to tie him to a new deal as soon as possible. Sources have claimed that Real Madrid are close to completing an agreement with the midfielder.

Federico Valverde joined Real Madrid from Uruguayan club Atletico Penarol in the summer of 2016 and was incorporated into the youth setup at the Santiago Bernabeu. His decent performances earned him a loan switch to Deportivo de La Coruna, where he spent a season before returning to play for the Los Blancos senior team.

The midfielder became a regular for Zinedine Zidane's side last season. He made a total of 33 appearances across all competitions, with three goals and one assist to his name. Valverde also featured in Real Madrid's La Liga opener with Alaves this season, playing 88 minutes of the tie before being replaced by Isco.

Federico Valverde has been a shining light for Real Madrid since he made it to the senior team.

Real Madrid walking the right path with contract extensions

Although the decision to let go of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane has tainted their summer, it wouldn't be fair to say it has been all disastrous at the Santiago Bernabeu. As a matter of fact, Real Madrid have taken some steps in the right direction, especially in terms of contract renewals.

Thibaut Courtois has signed a new Real Madrid contract to 2026! 📝 pic.twitter.com/k2EFHnge9u — Goal (@goal) August 16, 2021

The club recently reached an agreement with Dani Carvajal to extend the defender's contract until the summer of 2025. Thibaut Courtois has also renewed his deal with the Spanish giants and is now expected to spend the next five years at the club.

