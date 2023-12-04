Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham names 3 players who can win Golden Boy award in the future

Real Madrid midfielder and recipient of Golden Boy 2023, Jude Bellingham, recently revealed the three players who can follow in his footsteps by winning the award in the future.

Speaking to Italian news outlet Tuttosport, Bellingham revealed three players who he thinks are in with a shout of winning Golden Boy in the future. Interestingly, all three players have some sort of connection with him.

"I will say three names. First of all, Arda Güler, is a phenomenon, we see him training and we are delighted with him.

“Then my former teammate Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, from Borussia Dortmund. And finally, my brother Jobe."

Jude Bellingham himself won the award and it was announced last month during a grand ceremony. While accepting his Golden Boy award, the Englishman said:

"I want to thank my Real Madrid teammates and the entire squad, Mr. Ancelotti, the president, my family, my mother Denise, my father Mark, my younger brother Jobe, the friends who have bombarded me and pleasantly flooded me, with messages of congratulations and who continue to do so.

"Without all these people, without their help on and off the field, their constant encouragement and without ever forgetting the fans that support me, I would not have been able to win the Golden Boy."

Aged just 20, Jude Bellingham has already made 194 senior club appearances, scoring 43 goals and providing 31 assists.

Since joining Real Madrid at the start of this season, he has bagged 15 goals and four assists in just 17 games across competitions.

Carlo Ancelotti's prediction about Jude Bellingham in September

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is one of the greatest managers the game has produced. The Italian has a penchant for winning trophies, and more so, doing it with teams mixed with talented youth and assured experience.

He has worked wonders at Real and has played a key role in nurturing the likes of Rodrygo, Federico Valverde, Eder Militao and Vinicius Junior.

His prediction about Jude Bellingham when he joined Los Blancos earlier this year was that the Englishman would bag 15 goals this season. Come December, and he has already achieved the feat.

Having missed out on winning La Liga last season, Ancelotti and his men will look to challenge defending champions Barcelona until the very end with Bellingham proving to be an X-factor within their ranks.