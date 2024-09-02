Real Madrid midfielder pulls out of national team squad due to foot injury as Los Blancos woes pile on: Reports

Real Madrid have received worrying news as midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni was forced to pull out of the French national team camp due to injury. Les Bleus are set to lock horns with Italy and Belgium in their first two UEFA Nations League games on September 6 and 9, respectively.

When fit, Tchouameni is an ever-present for club and country, having distinguished himself as a top-level central midfielder. The former AS Monaco man has made four appearances for Real Madrid this season in La Liga and also featured in the UEFA Super Cup.

France boss Didier Deschamps named Tchouameni in the squad for their UEFA Nations League games this month. The midfielder arrived at Clairefontaine to honor the invitation before tests indicated that he had a foot problem. Journalist Fabrice Hawkins has since reported that the midfielder has left the camp.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

France have extended an invitation to Lazio midfielder Matteo Guendouzi as a replacement for the 24-year-old Real Madrid man. Guendouzi joins Loic Bade and Lucas Digne in receiving late call-ups for the games against Italy and Belgium.

Aurelien Tchouameni had to deal with a foot injury in the 2023-24 season as well, and will be hopeful that this isn't a recurrence of the same injury. His unavailability will provide another headache for Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti, who is already without Ferland Mendy, Jude Bellingham, and Dani Ceballos.

Real Madrid are trailing Barcelona by four points in La Liga and will be keen to recover the deficit quickly.

Real Madrid midfielder teases date for return from injury

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham seemingly teased a return from his injury via his Instagram account. The 20-year-old midfielder watched from the stands as his team defeated Real Betis 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Bellingham picked up a foot injury in training after featuring in the draw against Mallorca. He posted a picture of his shirt on his Instagram story, crossing out his name and replacing it with September, which could mean that he expects to be back fit by September 5.

Jude Bellingham is out with a foot injury at present (Credit: Instagram Story)

Bellingham started the season in fine form, winning the Man of the Match award in the UEFA Super Cup final against Atalanta. His return will provide a welcome boost for Ancelotti's side, as they are dealing with a growing injury list.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback